EE vs Sky vs Virgin vs TalkTalk: Who has the best broadband, phone and TV bundles for 2024?

Making a choice isn’t easy. While all these providers have some tempting offers, the different features and channel line-ups mean making direct comparisons can be challenging, while 18-month and 24-month contracts make it difficult to switch if you feel you’re missing out.

To help, we’ve combed through each provider’s plans and add-ons and tallied up the cost of the cheapest fibre, phone and TV package. We’ve also noted where there’s an option to have broadband and TV without the phone line, as more and more of us ditch unused landlines for messaging apps and mobile calls. Finally, we also tackle any potential gotchas, along with the strengths and weaknesses of any hardware bundled in.

READ NEXT: Best broadband

The UK’s best broadband, phone and TV bundles



Minimum monthly cost when reviewed: £32/mth (no setup fee). Note: The monthly price shown will increase each April by the Retail Price Index rate of inflation plus 3.9%

Total contract cost when reviewed: £576 over 18 months

Virgin offers a compelling combo of ultrafast fibre broadband and strong TV services, enhanced with its Virgin TV 360 box. This features voice search and voice control, plus a clever ‘startover’ feature that skips back to the beginning of live programmes and separate profiles for every member of the household, ensuring they get their own channel line-up and recommendations. It supports 4K HDR playback, including HDR10+ and HLG, while you can share pause points between the box and Virgin’s TV Go app on your tablet or smartphone.

Virgin doesn’t really do slow or basic fibre broadband, though only those in reach of its fibre network can take advantage. Bundle deals start at £32/mth for M250 Fibre broadband with free-to-air channels and unlimited weekend call. then head up to £40/mth for roughly the same deal, but with a broader range of 190 channels, including Sky Showcase, Sky Sci-Fi, Alibi HD, Discover HD and Eurosport. Move on to the Bigger Combo + Movies bundle (£57/mth), and you can have M350 Fibre broadband, with average speeds of 360Mbits/sec, plus 11 Sky Cinema channels. Swap movies for sports with the Bigger Combo + Sports HD bundle at £62/mth.

At the top of the range, the Mega Volt Bundle gives you everything with anytime chatter and an Unlimited Data O2 SIM at £85/mth with M500 Fibre broadband or £91/mth with Gig1 Fibre broadband where available. That takes your connection up to an average of 1130Mbits/sec.

All these deals come on an 18-month contract, and prices rise each April (from April 2024) in line with the Retail Price Index. However, Virgin still has a nasty habit of massive price increases once your contract ends. For instance, the Bigger Combo + Movies bundle goes up from £57/mth to £119/mth, while the M500 Mega Volt bundle rises from £85/mth to £155/mth, which might come as a massive shock. This basically forces you to move providers or negotiate a new contract if you don’t want to pay over the odds.

Bear this in mind: Virgin Media is hard to beat on available speeds, but other providers are getting more competitive, and some now offer bundled Netflix and an even stronger line-up of channels.