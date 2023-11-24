Get a GIGANTIC gift card with this Black Friday Sky broadband deal
This Black Friday, you can nab a £100 gift card when you sign up for a Sky broadband plan
This Black Friday, Sky is offering a lucrative deal on its Superfast broadband plan (which delivers an average download speed of 61Mbits/sec), now available for £25/mth on an 18-month contract with a £5 upfront fee. What makes this deal even more attractive is the inclusion of a £100 gift card, adding significant value to an already competitive package.
Sky Broadband is known for providing a steady and reliable service, offering good all-around performance. It consistently receives low levels of complaints to Ofcom, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction.
In terms of broadband speed and reliability, Sky has made significant strides. The “Wall to Wall Wi-Fi” guarantee promises a Wi-Fi signal in every room for properties up to five bedrooms, although it doesn’t guarantee a particular speed. The Sky Broadband Hub, included with all connections, uses the older Wi-Fi 5 standard but features four gigabit Ethernet ports for those preferring wired connections. While suitable for current speed tiers, the hub may be less effective for higher-speed Ultrafast connections.
Customer satisfaction with Sky Broadband is solid but not outstanding. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, 64% of Sky Broadband customers were satisfied with the speed of their broadband. Customer perception of speed can often be influenced by factors such as Wi-Fi technology, which in Sky’s case has not yet been upgraded to the newer Wi-Fi 6 technology.
Sky’s customer service records a decent performance, with a notable standing in Ofcom’s customer complaints league table, recording the lowest level of complaints among major providers. Approximately three-quarters of customers are happy with the reliability of their broadband service.
In summary, Sky’s Superfast broadband plan at £25/mth, coupled with a £100 gift card, is an enticing Black Friday offer, especially for those seeking a reliable and satisfactory broadband service. While Sky might not offer the highest speeds or stand out significantly in the broadband market, its reliable service and low complaint levels make it a worthy option for many customers.