Get a GIGANTIC gift card with this Black Friday Sky broadband deal

In terms of broadband speed and reliability, Sky has made significant strides. The “Wall to Wall Wi-Fi” guarantee promises a Wi-Fi signal in every room for properties up to five bedrooms, although it doesn’t guarantee a particular speed. The Sky Broadband Hub, included with all connections, uses the older Wi-Fi 5 standard but features four gigabit Ethernet ports for those preferring wired connections. While suitable for current speed tiers, the hub may be less effective for higher-speed Ultrafast connections​​.

Customer satisfaction with Sky Broadband is solid but not outstanding. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, 64% of Sky Broadband customers were satisfied with the speed of their broadband. Customer perception of speed can often be influenced by factors such as Wi-Fi technology, which in Sky’s case has not yet been upgraded to the newer Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Sky’s customer service records a decent performance, with a notable standing in Ofcom’s customer complaints league table, recording the lowest level of complaints among major providers. Approximately three-quarters of customers are happy with the reliability of their broadband service​​.