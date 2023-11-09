Get a massive FREE gift from Virgin Media this Black Friday
Not only is this Virgin Media broadband deal great value, but it will also bag you a £50 bill credit
Black Friday deals are upon us once again and there’s already a host of dazzling offers promising great value. Virgin Media’s M125 broadband plan is a prime example: it’s an opportunity for broadband bargain hunters to lock in an average download speed of 152Mbits/sec at a mere £26.50/mth on an 18-month contract, with no upfront cost. To sweeten the offer, Virgin Media is offering a massive £50 bill credit, making an already attractive deal even more appealing.
Despite receiving a three-star rating in our Virgin Media Broadband review, with the main point of contention being related to its poor customer service, the performance of the broadband service itself maintains its allure. Fast and reliable internet is a cornerstone of modern life, whether it’s for seamless streaming of high-definition content, engaging in competitive online gaming, or managing a bevy of smart home appliances. Virgin Media’s M125 plan is tailored to meet these needs, offering speeds that can comfortably handle the digital demands of a household stuffed to the beams with data-hungry devices.
With no initial payment required, the M125 plans also lowers the barrier for entry, allowing customers to enjoy high-speed internet service from the get-go. The addition of a £50 bill is certainly a crowd-pleasing add-on too.
For those on the fence about committing to a new broadband provider, this deal from Virgin Media might just tilt the scales. It represents not just a monetary saving but a step up in speed. The 18-month contract ensures that customers can enjoy over a year of robust internet service, with the peace of mind that comes from locking in a low monthly rate. Just get in there quickly while this Black Friday bargain lasts!