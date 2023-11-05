Get a MASSIVE gift card with this Black Friday broadband bargain
If you sign up for TalkTalk’s 152Mbits/sec plan, you’ll get a £50 gift card to spend on whatever you like
Black Friday is a bonanza for those on the lookout for high-speed internet without the hefty price tag. And this is a prime example: TalkTalk is currently offering an average download speed of 152Mbits/sec for a very decent £28/mth on a two-year plan. There are no upfront fees to pay and, to make the offer even sweeter, you’ll get a free £50 gift card that’s redeemable at a selection of popular retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Red Letter Days, H&M, Amazon, Giftcloud and Tesco.
TalkTalk customers benefit from Wi-Fi 6 routers, ensuring faster connections and greater coverage. The internet service provider also stands out in the market for its extensive full-fibre network, which surpasses many competitors and guarantees that more users can enjoy the fastest speeds available.
While we gave the service a three-star rating in our original review, this should be weighed against the experiences of numerous customers who have found TalkTalk to be a reliable provider – and, of course, that £50 gift card, which is one of the best freebies available anywhere at the moment.
What’s more, this TalkTalk deal is not only competitively priced but also backed by service reliability that was highly commended in the Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards 2023. For those prioritising a steady and swift internet connection, this could be a considerable incentive.
In short, this Black Friday deal from TalkTalk is well worth considering if you’re thinking of switching. The blend of high-speed internet, excellent hardware and an enticing £50 gift card creates an offer that’s hard to bear. Just be sure to sign up while it lasts!