Get a MASSIVE gift card with this Black Friday broadband bargain

While we gave the service a three-star rating in our original review, this should be weighed against the experiences of numerous customers who have found TalkTalk to be a reliable provider – and, of course, that £50 gift card, which is one of the best freebies available anywhere at the moment.

What’s more, this TalkTalk deal is not only competitively priced but also backed by service reliability that was highly commended in the Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards 2023. For those prioritising a steady and swift internet connection, this could be a considerable incentive.

In short, this Black Friday deal from TalkTalk is well worth considering if you’re thinking of switching. The blend of high-speed internet, excellent hardware and an enticing £50 gift card creates an offer that’s hard to bear. Just be sure to sign up while it lasts!