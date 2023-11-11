Get a truly VAST saving on Vodafone business broadband this Black Friday

The benefits of this Black Friday offer extend beyond just the attractive price. Vodafone’s impressive speeds are a game-changer for businesses that rely heavily on internet usage. Whether it’s for sending large files, streaming high-definition content, or ensuring that online transactions proceed without a hitch, this broadband plan can handle it all with ease.

In summary, Vodafone’s Black Friday deal offering half-price business broadband for the first 12 months is an opportunity not to be missed if you’re looking to upgrade your connection. At just £13/mth (excluding VAT) for the Full Fibre 100 plan, it’s an investment for a significant upgrade in service quality.