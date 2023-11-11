Expert Reviews

we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site.

Get a truly VAST saving on Vodafone business broadband this Black Friday

Vodafone is our favourite business broadband provider and it has a bevy of Black Friday deals for you

As Black Friday approaches, businesses have a fantastic opportunity to upgrade their internet connectivity at an unbeatable price. In this special Black Friday offer, Vodafone is providing 12 months of half-price broadband when you sign up for any 24-month plan. This means, for example, you can secure the Full Fibre 100 plan, boasting an average download speed of 100Mbits/sec, for a mere £13/mth (excluding VAT). Wow.

Expert Reviews awarded Vodafone Business Broadband a perfect score of five out of five stars and a prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That makes it our top choice from across the business broadband market, and reflects the high quality of service and customer satisfaction that the internet service provider serves up. Businesses can rest assured that they are not only getting an excellent deal price-wise but also a service that is top-tier in terms of reliability and customer support.

The benefits of this Black Friday offer extend beyond just the attractive price. Vodafone’s impressive speeds are a game-changer for businesses that rely heavily on internet usage. Whether it’s for sending large files, streaming high-definition content, or ensuring that online transactions proceed without a hitch, this broadband plan can handle it all with ease.

In summary, Vodafone’s Black Friday deal offering half-price business broadband for the first 12 months is an opportunity not to be missed if you’re looking to upgrade your connection. At just £13/mth (excluding VAT) for the Full Fibre 100 plan, it’s an investment for a significant upgrade in service quality.

