Get PHENOMENAL gift cards with these Black Friday broadband deals from Plusnet

Plusnet’s acclaim as the Best Broadband provider is backed by its industry-leading customer satisfaction, a broad range of tariffs suitable for all budgets, and commendable service reliability. It has recently expanded its repertoire to include ultrafast fibre options, thus enhancing its competitive edge in the broadband market​​​​. Leveraging the Openreach network, Plusnet boasts extensive coverage, reaching 96% of UK households. This broad reach ensures that most users can access their high-speed internet services​​.

The company’s performance is solid, as evidenced by consistent results in Ofcom’s speed tests. Users generally receive speeds close to what is advertised, illustrating Plusnet’s commitment to delivering on its promises. In terms of customer satisfaction, Plusnet stands out, with a high percentage of its users expressing satisfaction with the reliability of its services. However, it is worth noting an upward trend in Ofcom complaints, indicating areas where the provider can improve​​​​.