Get PHENOMENAL gift cards with these Black Friday broadband deals from Plusnet
This Black Friday, Plusnet is handing out Reward Cards worth up to £100 when you sign up for selected broadband plans
This Black Friday, Plusnet, an award-winning broadband provider lauded with five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is offering an exceptional deal. When signing up for one of their broadband plans, customers can receive a Reward Card worth up to £100.
A standout offer is the Full Fibre 300 plan, which boasts an average download speed of 300Mbits/sec for only £30/mth on a two-year contract. This plan includes no upfront costs and comes with a generous £60 Reward Card, making it a highly attractive option for high-speed internet users.
Plusnet’s acclaim as the Best Broadband provider is backed by its industry-leading customer satisfaction, a broad range of tariffs suitable for all budgets, and commendable service reliability. It has recently expanded its repertoire to include ultrafast fibre options, thus enhancing its competitive edge in the broadband market. Leveraging the Openreach network, Plusnet boasts extensive coverage, reaching 96% of UK households. This broad reach ensures that most users can access their high-speed internet services.
The company’s performance is solid, as evidenced by consistent results in Ofcom’s speed tests. Users generally receive speeds close to what is advertised, illustrating Plusnet’s commitment to delivering on its promises. In terms of customer satisfaction, Plusnet stands out, with a high percentage of its users expressing satisfaction with the reliability of its services. However, it is worth noting an upward trend in Ofcom complaints, indicating areas where the provider can improve.
In summary, Plusnet’s Black Friday offer, particularly for the Full Fibre 300 plan, is an excellent opportunity for those seeking high-speed internet at a competitive rate, supplemented with the added value of a Reward Card. While there are some concerns regarding customer service, Plusnet’s overall performance, bolstered by its industry accolades, makes it a strong contender in the broadband market.