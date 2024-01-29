How to change broadband provider

Swapping your slow, shonky broadband provider for something faster, friendlier and more reliable is far less complicated than you’d imagine – and doing so will make your digital life easier and can even save you money. Who’s in?

If you’re not happy with your current broadband provider, there’s no reason you can’t switch to someone else who offers a better deal (or better service). That said, the idea of changing your internet provider can be daunting, but we’ll walk you through the general process which is very straightforward.

READ NEXT: The best broadband

Are you switching for the right reasons?

While switching between broadband providers is now easier than ever, it’s not a zero-effort process and can lead to significant disruption if you run into any hiccups – which means it’s worth highlighting some key reasons why it’s a good idea to change to a new ISP (Internet Service Provider):

Speed: If you’re still on a copper wired connection such as ADSL for fibre-to-the-cabinet, then a new provider using technologies such as fibre-to-the-home or 5G represent a huge leap in performance.

Cost: While broadband providers are more competitive than ever, you can save a substantial amount of money with special offers or new pricing by competitors.

Unreliable: Experiencing frequent service interruptions and poor speeds that aren’t what you were promised? If you’re not getting what you paid for it, maybe it’s time for a switch.

Poor customer service: When things go wrong, how are you treated? How quickly is the problem resolved? Sometimes even when there are technical difficulties, a provider with great customer support is worth its weight in gold. If your ISP isn’t as helpful as it should be, it’s time to move on.

At this point, it’s worth pointing out that if your issues with your current ISP are to do with speed or cost, you may want to consider sticking with the same provider, but simply switching to a different package. This is the easiest move of all, and probably won’t cause any penalties or delays. However, if you’re set on going with someone new, let’s look at the most sensible steps to follow.

READ NEXT: The best broadband deals

Read your current contract carefully

Before you even look at another provider, it’s time to whip out your current contract and take a few minutes to carefully read it, including all the fine print.

Important things to look out for include:

Close to the end of your contract term? You should definitely consider riding it out until the renewal period kicks in. If you’re changing providers mainly to save money, rather than due to service issues, take any termination fees into account to make sure you’ll actually save money when switching over.

READ NEXT: Expert Reviews Broadband Awards

Research your new provider

If you haven’t found a new provider already, then you’ll need to do some research to find one that fits your needs better than your current provider. You can simply look at our best broadband award winners , our best broadband review roundup , or our best broadband deals , but if you want to do the legwork yourself, these are some key factors to consider: