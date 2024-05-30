Now Broadband is hiking its prices but you can switch internet providers and get more for your money

Now Broadband, which is a sub-brand of Sky, has announced its existing broadband customers will be subject to a mid-contract £3/mth price hike from 5 July 2024. That means, for instance, the price of the 63Mbits/sec plan will jump from £21/mth to £24/mth, a significant increase of 14%.

In our review, we said one of the only reasons to choose Now Broadband was its low prices. Now this is changing, there’s even less reason to choose the provider: you’ll get much more value for your money elsewhere. As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, I spend a lot of my time looking for the most cost-effective broadband offers and, as you’ll see further down the page, there are far better-value propositions out there.

In a statement on its website, Now Broadband wrote: “We understand that things are tough right now, and so alongside investing in improvements, we’re committed to keeping prices as low as we can. The costs of providing services have, however, increased significantly, and it’s affecting the entire industry.”