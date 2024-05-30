Now Broadband is hiking its prices but you can switch internet providers and get more for your money
Now Broadband is increasing its prices by £3/mth, but you can cancel for free if you're quick and switch to another service provider
Now Broadband, which is a sub-brand of Sky, has announced its existing broadband customers will be subject to a mid-contract £3/mth price hike from 5 July 2024. That means, for instance, the price of the 63Mbits/sec plan will jump from £21/mth to £24/mth, a significant increase of 14%.
In our review, we said one of the only reasons to choose Now Broadband was its low prices. Now this is changing, there’s even less reason to choose the provider: you’ll get much more value for your money elsewhere. As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, I spend a lot of my time looking for the most cost-effective broadband offers and, as you’ll see further down the page, there are far better-value propositions out there.
In a statement on its website, Now Broadband wrote: “We understand that things are tough right now, and so alongside investing in improvements, we’re committed to keeping prices as low as we can. The costs of providing services have, however, increased significantly, and it’s affecting the entire industry.”
It continues: “Many other providers have raised their prices, and we’ll be making some changes too. The prices of our broadband membership plans will be going up by £3. You’ll see the price change reflected in your bill on or after 5 July 2024.”
The good news is that it’s possible to wriggle out of your contract for free, but time is of the essence. If you’re a Now Broadband customer, you have 31 days after receiving the price increase notification (you should already have this) to cancel your subscription. To do so, you can call 0330 0412 498 or sign into your online account.
But where should you go next? Below, you’ll find our handy broadband deals widget that compares offers in your area, followed by a short rundown of our two favourite providers based on the results of the annual Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards survey.
Compare the best broadband deals in your area – LIVE!
Which internet service provider should you pick?
Finding the best broadband provider can be difficult. Fortunately, our team of broadband boffins, their full-length reviews and the results of our huge customer survey are here to help you make the right decision. Here are two of our favourite providers, which are available across a lot of the country.
1. Zen Internet
Zen Internet was the out-and-out winner of our most recent Best Broadband Awards, and our expert Barry Collins lavished it with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in his review for its top-tier customer service, strong speeds and rock-solid reliability.
Read our full Zen Internet review
2. Plusnet
Plusnet also performed well in our Best Broadband Awards, in which we surveyed thousands of broadband customers to get the lowdown on speed, reliability, customer service and value for money. This was backed up by a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full review.