Openreach has announced a huge broadband boost – here’s how to check what internet speeds you can get in your area

Fed up with your stuttering broadband connection? This will potentially be music to your ears: network operator Openreach has announced the next batch of over 500 locations that will soon benefit from gigantic internet speed boosts. That equates to roughly 2.7 million homes or businesses, some of which are in traditionally hard-to-reach rural areas.

In terms of speeds, that means the new areas will be able to take advantage of a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), or “full fibre”, connection of up to a blistering 1.8Gbits/sec. Without a hint of exaggeration, that’s a gigantic increase on the previous maximum 70Mbits/sec that the old, copper lines could deliver.

Openreach has made it very easy to check what’s available in your neck of the woods: simply enter your postcode into its handy online tool and it will let you know if you can get full-fibre speeds. Or, even simpler, you can use our tool below to find out what the various internet service providers (ISPs) are serving up to your home.

Check the speeds in your area

Compare the best broadband deals in your area – LIVE!