Plusnet vs BT Broadband: Performance

BT wins

Connection speed is the big number that most internet providers use to sell you on their services. Everyone likes a fast internet connection, but outright speed isn’t the only thing you should consider. A service should provide a fast and consistent connection across all types of internet traffic and at all hours of the day. This is hard to put in an advert, but we’ve looked at the experiences of customers in the real world to get a sense of how satisfied they are with the speeds on offer.

While both Plusnet and BT Broadband use the same Openreach network, BT Broadband has a higher level of reported satisfaction when it comes to speed. While the difference isn’t groundbreaking, if you’re hoping to get the best speeds for your money in this shootout, BT Broadband is the way to go.

Just remember that speed partly depends on where you live and what infrastructure is available. Also, the maximum speed your connection is rated for and the actual speed you’ll get are bound to be different, but many Internet Service Providers (ISPs) now show a “minimum guaranteed speed” in your paperwork, so be sure to look out for that before signing on the dotted line.