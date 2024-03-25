TalkTalk vs BT Broadband

TalkTalk and BT Broadband are both well-known names, but while BT competes at the costlier end of the market, TalkTalk has been going up against newcomers (at the cheaper end) with aggressive pricing such as Hyperoptic.

If you don’t know much about TalkTalk and BT beyond brand recognition, you may be wondering which one’s the best broadband (Internet Service Provider, ISP) to choose. You can get an in-depth assessment of each service in our TalkTalk review and BT Broadband review, but here we’ll be comparing each ISP side by side in the four most important areas.