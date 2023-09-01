This is simply the BEST-VALUE broadband deal in the UK

Now Broadband was also a worthy contender in the Expert Reviews Broadband Awards, being highly commended for some of the cheapest broadband packages across the market. But don’t just take our word for it. As part of an Expert Reviews survey, more than 70% of its customers said they were happy with the value for money, and as a result, Now Broadband received an impressive four-star recommendation in our full-length review.

An added benefit of the Now Broadband tariffs are the handy 12-month plans. This means you can save money on broadband without being tied down to an 18 or 24-month contract, allowing you to jump ship for better deals or download speeds after a year. That being said, more than 60% of the customers we surveyed were happy with the speed, with 63Mbits/sec being plenty enough for multiple devices to stream, game and download simultaneously.