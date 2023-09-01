This is simply the BEST-VALUE broadband deal in the UK
Don’t miss Now Broadband’s exceptional Super Fibre Broadband deal and bag a tidy 63Mbits/sec download speeds on a short-term contract
Now Broadband deals are some of our favourite across the entire UK market, and there’s a good reason for that. Take this outstanding Super Fibre deal, which offers an average download speed of 63Mbits/sec for a jaw-dropping £21/mth on a one-year plan, with only £5 to pay upfront.
Praised for its reliability, customer satisfaction and excellent value for money, Now Broadband has proved itself to be a cheap and pragmatic solution to avoiding long-term commitments.
Now Broadband was also a worthy contender in the Expert Reviews Broadband Awards, being highly commended for some of the cheapest broadband packages across the market. But don’t just take our word for it. As part of an Expert Reviews survey, more than 70% of its customers said they were happy with the value for money, and as a result, Now Broadband received an impressive four-star recommendation in our full-length review.
An added benefit of the Now Broadband tariffs are the handy 12-month plans. This means you can save money on broadband without being tied down to an 18 or 24-month contract, allowing you to jump ship for better deals or download speeds after a year. That being said, more than 60% of the customers we surveyed were happy with the speed, with 63Mbits/sec being plenty enough for multiple devices to stream, game and download simultaneously.
If you thought £21/mth for 63Mbits/sec was a cracking deal – and let us assure you, it certainly is – you’ll be delighted to hear that it can get even better. For entertainment lovers and sports goers, you can pair this Wi-Fi deal with its TV packages to keep costs down and all your subscriptions conveniently in one place.
You could get Now’s entertainment package, granting you access to all the channels and shows found on Sky’s Entertainment package, for only an extra £7/mth. That’s Super Fibre broadband, with an average download speed of 63Mbits/sec and a Now TV Entertainment package for an incredible £28/mth. Not bad, right?
To discover some of the other broadband savings floating around, head over to our best broadband deals hub and peruse all the best offers available to you in your area by simply tapping in your postcode.