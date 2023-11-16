This is the BEST broadband and TV bundle deal so far this Black Friday
Get access to a world of sport and decent broadband with this bargain Black Friday bundle from BT
For sport enthusiasts, the BT Sport + Fibre 2 deal is currently a standout offer for Black Friday. Priced at just £1/mth for the first three months (and £54/mth thereafter) of a two-year plan with no upfront costs, this package provides an average download speed of 73Mbits/sec. That’s a stunning saving of £221. It includes access to all major sporting events across TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2, and Discovery+ Premium. If that wasn’t enough, customers will also receive a £50 Reward Card to spend on whatever they want.
BT broadband, known for its strong satisfaction with broadband speeds and a broad range of tariffs, particularly in full fibre, is a reliable choice for many. With full-fibre speeds of up to 900Mbits/sec now available to millions of homes across the country, BT is competing strongly in the speed category.
The internet service provider has also delivered a reasonable performance in terms of network reliability, with a higher proportion of customers very satisfied with reliability than any other provider.
However, it’s worth noting that BT broadband has had some challenges with customer service and value for money, with only 57% of BT’s customers reporting satisfaction with the service in our annual survey. What’s more, only 13% of customers were very satisfied with the value for money, indicating some room for improvement in this area. This led to a three-star rating in our in-depth review.
This Black Friday offer is still an absolute steal for those seeking a comprehensive package that combines high-speed internet and extensive sports coverage. That £50 Reward Card is one of the best sweeteners around too.