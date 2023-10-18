This Three 5G home broadband deal is LUDICROUSLY cheap

It’s not just a winner where money is concerned either. When it comes to setup, Three’s 5G Home Broadband Hub is a breeze. Forget about scheduling engineer visits or dealing with a complicated installation process. With Three, it’s a simple plug-and-play solution. Unbox the hub, plug it into the wall, and voila – instant Wi-Fi. No landline is required, and there are no setup fees or waiting around for engineers.

That ease of setup means you won’t be tethered to your home; it’s entirely portable. Thanks to its nationwide coverage, you can take your broadband connection with you when you travel. Wherever you go in the UK, just plug in your router, and you’ll have home broadband speeds. Even if 5G coverage isn’t available, the hub seamlessly connects to 4G, and with Three’s extensive 4G network, you’re practically guaranteed a strong connection on your travels.