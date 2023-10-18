This Three 5G home broadband deal is LUDICROUSLY cheap
Nab three months free on already super cheap broadband via Three for a limited time
Looking for a cheap broadband deal that won’t break the bank? Three’s 5G Home Broadband Hub might be the flexible and budget-friendly solution you’ve been waiting for. Right now, Three is offering a ludicrous deal: three months of lightening fast 5G broadband absolutely free, followed by the still exceptionally low cost of £20/mth thereafter.
That means, over a 24-month contract, you’ll be paying a total of £420 for lightning fast download speeds of 150Mbits/sec on average, and up to a staggering 1Gbit/sec in certain locations. By comparison, BT’s Full Fibre 100 service – even at its current discounted price – offers the same 150Mbits/sec speeds for £720 over the duration of a 24-month contract showing just how excellent this saving is. You’ll want to act fast to secure this deal though, as this limited-time offer won’t last long.
It’s not just a winner where money is concerned either. When it comes to setup, Three’s 5G Home Broadband Hub is a breeze. Forget about scheduling engineer visits or dealing with a complicated installation process. With Three, it’s a simple plug-and-play solution. Unbox the hub, plug it into the wall, and voila – instant Wi-Fi. No landline is required, and there are no setup fees or waiting around for engineers.
That ease of setup means you won’t be tethered to your home; it’s entirely portable. Thanks to its nationwide coverage, you can take your broadband connection with you when you travel. Wherever you go in the UK, just plug in your router, and you’ll have home broadband speeds. Even if 5G coverage isn’t available, the hub seamlessly connects to 4G, and with Three’s extensive 4G network, you’re practically guaranteed a strong connection on your travels.
What makes this deal even more attractive is the flexibility it offers. Instead of being locked into a 24-month contract, you can opt for a monthly rolling contract too. And with Three offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Should the 5G signal in your area isn’t up to par, you can simply return the hub (you can see what you can expect from your area here). However, with the unmatched speed, convenience, and flexibility of Three’s 5G Home Broadband Hub, you’re likely to find it an incredible value for just £20/mth.