This Three 5G mobile broadband deal is simply UNMISSABLE

Three’s 5G Hub may not be the conventional form of home broadband deal, but that in no way impacts performance and, if anything, makes life just that little bit easier. For starters, you’ll be getting an average download speed of around 150Mbits/sec, with the potential of reaching a blistering 1Gbit/sec in certain locations. That’s more than enough bandwidth to support streaming, gaming and downloading simultaneously throughout the household.

Three’s 5G home broadband is also extremely straightforward. Rather than having to schedule an engineer and mope around the house while you wait, the 5G Hub can be plugged in straight out of the box, providing you with an instant connection and money saved on a setup fee. Not bad, right? However, that’s not all. The 5G Hub is portable, and thanks to nationwide coverage, you can take your connection on your travels. As long as you’re in the UK, you can access 5G or 4G broadband just about anywhere by simply plugging in your router.

Taking into account that BT’s Full Fibre 100 package – which offers the same average download speed of 150Mbits/sec – would set you back £696 on a 24-month contract, you could get the same bandwidth for a mere £396, saving you a difference of £300 over the two years. Plus, you’d get the added benefit of a hassle-free setup and the ability to connect all over the country.

An important caveat to this otherwise outstanding broadband deal, however, is that the price will increase each April by the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation and an extra 3.9%. This isn’t a decision made by Three alone, as plenty of the other major ISPs will be hiking their prices every year too. That being said, this remains one of the best money-saving broadband deals on the market. So be sure to act quickly, as this limited-time offer won’t hang around.