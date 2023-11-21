This Virgin Media Black Friday deal just got EVEN CHEAPER

Despite receiving a three-star rating in our Virgin Media Broadband review, with the main point of contention being related to its poor customer service, the performance of the broadband service itself maintains its allure. Fast and reliable internet is a cornerstone of modern life, whether it’s for seamless streaming of high-definition content, engaging in competitive online gaming or managing a bevy of smart home appliances. Virgin Media’s M125 plan is tailored to meet these needs, offering speeds that can comfortably handle the digital demands of a household stuffed to the beams with data-hungry devices.

With no initial payment required, the M125 plans also lowers the barrier for entry, allowing customers to enjoy high-speed internet service from the get-go. The addition of a £70 bill credit is certainly a crowd-pleasing add-on too.