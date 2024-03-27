Virgin Media and Sky are widely advertised and have enticing offers, but which of these service providers should get your money? We’ve done full reviews of both Virgin Media and Sky Broadband, but here we’ve pitted them against each other in four crucial areas to see which is the best broadband provider.

Virgin Media vs Sky Broadband: Pricing

Virgin Media wins

For many people, the price of a broadband connection is their main concern, and while there isn’t a huge difference in the cost between Virgin Media and Sky, it’s notable. On average you’ll have single-digit savings if you go with Virgin Media with roughly similar packages.

Both companies offer 18-month contracts, so over the course of a year and a half, the savings on each monthly payment start to add up.

That being said, we don’t think the small price difference between either provider will be a deciding factor for most people. You can also get far better deals elsewhere – both these providers are poor value for money, as you’ll discover below. For Virgin Media in particular, the company scored the worst in our survey when customers were asked about value for money. So being “technically cheaper” isn’t much of a win.