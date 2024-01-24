What are good broadband speeds?

We live in a golden age of cheap and fast broadband internet, but that doesn’t mean you should pay over the odds for it, or underestimate your actual needs. Before you make a decision over the best broadband package to sign up for, let’s examine the most important factors you should consider before making your choice.

How broadband speed is measured

Broadband speeds are measured in megabits per second (Mbps) – which may sound a lot like “megabyte”, but the two are different. Eight megabits make up one megabyte, while a megabyte represents a million bytes. As such, a megabit represents a million bits. Incidentally, a “bit” or binary digit is the smallest unit of data a computer can understand, being either a one or a zero.

We measure network speeds in bits per second, because this is a neutral, raw measurement of transmission speed. Other measurements, such as megabytes, can vary based on your operating system, disk format or simply convention.

So when you refer to a 100Mbps connection, theoretically,you’re looking at 12.5MB/s (or megabytes per second).

Symmetrical versus asymmetrical broadband

The number usually advertised in big bold letters by broadband companies is the download speed. If you have a “symmetrical” connection, then download and upload speeds will be the same.