What broadband speeds do I need?

Broadband providers offer a wide range of speeds, at an even wider range of prices. So, when choosing the best broadband provider for you, what speed should you go for? There are no hard and fast criteria to determine exactly what you must have, but we can help you, with a basic rule of thumb, to work out what you’ll need to get by.

How are broadband speeds measured?

Generally, broadband speeds are measured in megabits per second, or Mbits/sec (sometimes abbreviated as Mbps), which refers to the rate at which data travels over your connection, from the server to your device.

Data transmission is measured in “bits”, or binary digits (for example, a one or a zero), with a megabit representing a million bits, so knowing how many bits can be transmitted in a second will be indicative of the speed of your connection.

Note that megabits and megabytes are not the same. There are eight bits in one byte, which means that a megabyte is eight times larger than a megabit. Therefore, a 100Mbits/sec internet connection equals 12.5MB/sec.

That’s the theory; however, in practice, a connection rarely delivers the exact speed that’s been promised. For example, on this author’s Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) connection – a gigabit is one billion bits, or one thousand megabits – it’s more typical to see speeds up to 800-900Mbits/sec.

