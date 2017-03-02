BT Broadband (2022) review: Speedy broadband you can rely on

Last year we said that BT’s services and customer satisfaction were improving and this year the company is doing even better. Changes in our Best Broadband Awards survey methodology mean it’s hard to make year-to-year comparisons but BT is now one of the most highly rated providers when it comes to user recommendations and speed and, having won a Highly commended for reliability last year, in 2022 it’s moved up and won the main Reliability award.

Digging into the survey data shows BT still has some work to do in some key areas but it’s heading in the right direction. And, while it isn’t the cheapest or fastest provider, its wide range of packages mean there’s something for almost everyone.

This year, things are different. There’s still work to do on value for money and customer support but BT is improving its reliability and nearly 71% of users would now recommend it. It’s still one of the pricier providers but BT Broadband users don’t have to feel that they’re getting a raw deal.

BT Broadband review: BT Fibre Essential, BT Fibre 1 and BT Fibre 2

BT has effectively culled its ADSL services for new users, making its Fibre Essential service its new entry-level plan. It’s a basic 36Mbits/sec package with a 24 months contract, and no upfront costs. If your line supports it, though, an extra £1 a month will take you to the 50Mbits/sec Fibre 1. Find an extra £4 on top of that, and the 67Mbits/sec Fibre 2 opens up as well.

All these services come with the BT Smart Hub 2, providing dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and support for both standard VDSL2 and G.Fast fibre connections. It might not have Wi-Fi 6 but it’s still one of the top ISP-provided routers. And if you need more consistent, speedy Wi-Fi around your home, you can add BT’s Complete Wi-FI service for another £10 a month. This includes one of BT’s disc shaped mesh extenders, with up to two more on offer if you still can’t get a solid Wi-Fi signal in every room.

Note that BT now sells its Fibre services either as a Broadband and Phone package or as a Broadband-only service with no landline included. We’ve quoted the prices for Broadband only, but if you want to continue with your landline, you’ll need to pay an extra £5 per month.

BT Broadband review: BT Full Fibre 100, 300, 500 and 900

As OpenReach’s FTTP services roll out across the country, it’s no surprise that BT is heavily promoting its range of Full Fibre packages. These start with Full Fibre 100, with average download speeds of 100Mbits/sec and upload speeds of 30Mbits/sec, then go on to Full Fibre 300, with speeds of 300Mbits/sec and 50Mbits/sec respectively. Full Fibre 500 raises these speeds further to 500Mbits/sec and 73Mbits/sec, while the top-end Full Fibre 900 goes all the way up to 910Mbits/sec and 110Mbits/sec.

Prices range from £29.99 per month to £59.99 per month, all with free setup, a 24-month contract and the Smart Hub 2 router bundled in.

BT Broadband Packages and Prices