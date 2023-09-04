BT Broadband review: Speedy but customer service is lacking

BT is probably the first name you think of when it comes to broadband, but should it be the first name on your list if you’re looking for a new provider? Judging by this year’s survey results, maybe not.

BT does pick up a Highly Commended award for the speed of its broadband service. With full-fibre speeds of up to 900Mbits/sec now available to millions of homes across the country, BT is beginning to give speed category winner Virgin Media a run for its money.

READ NEXT: Expert Reviews Broadband Awards 2023

BT also delivered a reasonable performance when it comes to the reliability of its network. BT had a higher proportion of customers that were very satisfied with reliability than any other provider, although its overall satisfaction score was more mid-table.

However, it’s customer service and value for money where BT Broadband struggles to lift itself beyond the mediocre. That’s disappointing, as last year’s awards survey showed an upward trend in BT’s customer satisfaction.

Still, BT has plenty of packages on offer at a variety of price points. Let’s explore what’s on offer.

