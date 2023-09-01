Sky business broadband deals 2023: Scoop IMPRESSIVE savings this September
These Sky business broadband deals deliver good all-round performance for less, but be quick because they don't last for long
Why should you pick a Sky business broadband deal?
So why should you go for a Sky business broadband connection? In our most recent review, we praised the company’s overall good performance, low level of complaints to Ofcom and user-friendly range of plans. That was reflected in our annual Best Business Broadband Awards, where Sky finished in second place behind the all-conquering Vodafone in the customer service category. If you’re after a solid connection with responsive customer support if you have an issue, you can’t go wrong with one of these Sky broadband deals.
Other key considerations
Contract length
Some broadband contracts last for a year or even one month, but internet service providers (ISPs) try to push new customers towards two or three-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service and rate, but you could be looking at a long wait if you want to jump ship. That said, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a stated minimum speed.
Total cost
All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you’ll pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.
Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you get in touch with them and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, it’s time to switch.
Speeds
ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others, but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.
To get a clearer view, we combine the results of our business decision maker-voted Best Business Broadband Awards survey, which brings together customer surveys and user-recorded data such as average download and upload speeds and connection reliability.
Router
A final point of difference between providers is the quality of the router they provide. Some offer good-quality, high-speed hardware, while others provide more basic models. These will still do the trick, but you can expect better Wi-Fi speeds and more features if you use a third-party router instead.
