Vodafone business broadband deals 2023: Get VAST value for money this September
Watching the pennies? The Vodafone business broadband deals below will be right up your street
Why should you pick a Vodafone business broadband deal?
Vodafone swept the board in this year’s Expert Reviews Best Business Broadband Awards, winning every single category as well as the coveted top prize. That means the internet service provider’s (ISP) mix of excellent customer service, solid reliability, value for money and speed simply can’t be beaten in the UK. Over 80% of the business decision-makers who responded to our survey would recommend Vodafone, while 92.5% were satisfied with the company’s customer service. Those are deeply impressive figures.
Other key considerations
Contract length
Some broadband contracts last for a year or even one month, but ISPs try to push new customers towards two or three-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service and rate, but you could be looking at a long wait if you want to jump ship. That said, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a stated minimum speed.
Total cost
All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you’ll pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.
Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you get in touch with them and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, it’s time to switch.
Speeds
ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others, but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.
To get a clearer view, we examine the results of our reader-voted Best Business Broadband Awards survey, which brings together customer surveys and user-recorded data such as average download and upload speeds and connection reliability. This allows us to see how the different providers stack up across the board.
Router
A final point of difference between providers is the quality of the router they provide. Some offer good-quality, high-speed hardware, while others provide more basic models. These will still do the trick, but you can expect better Wi-Fi speeds and more features if you use a third-party router instead.
