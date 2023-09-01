Virgin Media business broadband deals 2023: Get SUPERFAST speeds for less this September

Other key considerations

Contract length

Some broadband contracts last for a year or even one month, but ISPs try to push new customers towards two or three-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service and rate, but you could be looking at a long wait if you want to jump ship. That said, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a stated minimum speed.

Total cost

All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you’ll pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.

Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you get in touch with them and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, it’s time to switch.

Speeds

ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others, but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.