Virgin Media business broadband deals 2023: Get SUPERFAST speeds for less this September

These Virgin Media business broadband deals will bag you a lot of bandwidth bang for your buck

DEAL OF THE WEEK: This Virgin Media plan is INCREDIBLY good value

This is our pick of the Virgin Media business broadband deals at the moment: a top download speed of 400Mbits/sec and an upload rate of up to 40Mbits/sec for an ultra-competitive £33/mth on a two-year contract via the Voom 400 plan. Just get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!

Compare the best Virgin Media business broadband deals in your area

Why should you pick a Virgin Media business broadband deal?

In our most recent, three-star review of Virgin Media, we praised the internet service provider’s class-leading speeds (you can go all the way up to a gargantuan 1,130Mbits/sec), while highlighting its so-so customer service ratings – although it’s hardly alone amongst the broadband competition in that respect.

Read our full Virgin Media review

Other key considerations

Contract length

Some broadband contracts last for a year or even one month, but ISPs try to push new customers towards two or three-year deals. That might be fine if you’re happy with the service and rate, but you could be looking at a long wait if you want to jump ship. That said, Ofcom regulations mean you can now back out of your contract if your provider fails to deliver a stated minimum speed.

Total cost

All ISPs will bill you on a monthly basis, but if you’re comparing different packages it’s smart to tally up how much you’ll pay in total over the course of the contract, including any upfront setup fee.

Keep an eye on what happens after your initial contract term ends, too. Some ISPs hike the price up after the first year or 18 months, sometimes inflating the monthly charge. This is often negotiable, though, if you get in touch with them and say you’re planning to move to a different provider. If they won’t budge on the price, it’s time to switch.

Speeds

ISPs are obliged to advertise average download speeds for their internet packages. These give you a good idea of which packages are faster than others, but it doesn’t tell you much about how consistent or reliable the service is.

To get a clearer view, we combine the results of our Best Business Broadband Awards survey, which brings together surveys of business decision-makers and user-recorded data such as speeds and reliability.

Router

A final point of difference between providers is the quality of the router they provide. Some offer good-quality, high-speed hardware, while others provide more basic models. These will still do the trick, but you can expect better Wi-Fi speeds and more features if you use a third-party router instead.

So how do we sniff out the best Virgin Media business broadband deals for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.

