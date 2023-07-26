Best business broadband 2023: The top UK internet providers ranked on speed, reliability and value

Full-fibre, as the name suggests, is fibre all the way and it’s much faster. The top speed you can buy from the major providers on test here is currently 1Gbit/sec (1,000Mbits/sec), but you’re likely to see even faster speeds in the near future.

However, it’s easy to overestimate the speed you’ll need. Most full-fibre providers will supply from 100Mbits/sec to 1Gbit/sec, but most general office workers simply won’t need those top speeds. Our advice is to start on one of the lower tiers and work your way up if needed. No provider will stop you upgrading a connection, but some may impose penalty charges if you attempt to downgrade the speed of your connection mid-contract.

4G backup

Broadband connections will fail, sometimes through no fault of the providers – a JCB digging through cables has been known to take down an entire town’s internet connection for days at a time.

If your business is reliant on the internet – and whose isn’t these days? – you’re going to need a fallback option. All of the providers here offer tariffs that include 4G backup, where the connection switches to mobile broadband should the fixed line go down. This is unlikely to be as fast as your fixed-line connection, but it should be fast enough to let you keep working through such an emergency.

Here, network selection is everything. So check you can get a decent indoor reception on your chosen network before placing an order and don’t just rely on their notoriously unreliable coverage maps. Bring a phone connected to the network into your office/home office to see how good reception really is.

Phone lines

The old copper-based telephone network is being phased out and many business broadband providers now offer digital phone services – VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol – where the phone line(s) effectively operate over the broadband network.

These digital phone services can offer advanced features, such as diverting calls to mobiles if landlines aren’t picked up, internal call transfers and advanced call-waiting facilities. It’s worth talking to your broadband provider about digital phone lines, as it might save you money to buy them as a bundle rather than as separate telephone/broadband deals.

Other business essentials

There are other things you need to watch for when picking a tariff. For example, many cheaper business tariffs only have consumer-grade support, with fairly lengthy guaranteed repair times. If your business absolutely relies on internet access, you may want to consider opting for premium support, with same-day repairs, where available.

If you’re planning on getting remote access to data stored on office computers, it would be a distinct advantage to have static IP addresses. Again, talk to your provider, as some offer these as standard, while others only provide it for an extra charge. Finally, pay careful attention to the router equipment being offered, and particularly whether it includes the potential for mesh extenders to reach Wi-Fi dead spots in the far-flung corners of an office, or guest Wi-Fi options for visitors.

Get a free quote for business broadband today

Take our quick survey below and we’ll provide a free quote for business broadband that suits you.

The UK’s best business broadband providers in 2023

1. Vodafone Business: Best all-round provider

Price when reviewed: From £26 (Note: Price may rise during contract) | Find out more at Vodafone Vodafone Business was the hands-down winner of the Expert Reviews Best Business Broadband Awards 2023, dominating every single category. Whether it was in speed, reliability, customer service or value for money, no other provider was able to outscore Vodafone Business in our survey.

Customer service in particular was a standout strength, with a not inconsiderable 92.5% of the Vodafone customers we surveyed saying they were satisfied with the customer service offered by the network. Not that things tend to go wrong all that often in the first place, as more than nine out of ten customers said they were happy with the network’s reliability.

If we have one criticism of Vodafone, it’s that it has too many tariffs. We’ve only shown a selection of the available tariffs below. For the full range of tariffs, click through to our full review.

Read our full Vodafone Business review for details