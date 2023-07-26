Vodafone Business broadband review: Top marks across the board

It’s incredibly rare for a company to sweep every category in an Expert Reviews awards survey, so full marks to Vodafone Business, which claimed victory in each of Best Business Broadband Awards – customer service, value for money, reliability and speed – to emphatically take the overall crown.

While it was close in all four – particularly to the runner-up, BT Business – as far as Expert Reviews readers are concerned, there are few, if any, chinks in Vodafone’s armour.

Customer service turned out to be a particular strength for the company, with 92.5% of the Vodafone customers we surveyed saying they were satisfied with the service, and just over half declaring themselves very satisfied.

A reliable broadband connection is absolutely critical for businesses, so prospective customers will be pleased to learn that more than 9/10 Vodafone customers were happy with the service’s stability. Finally, more than 8/10 Vodafone customers said they would be likely to recommend the company, a resounding endorsement of the service. So, let’s dig deeper into the Vodafone offering.