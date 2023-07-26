Sky Business broadband review: For the customers

Sky is earning itself a decent reputation for customer service. In the latest Ofcom survey of broadband providers, Sky had the fewest complaints of any major broadband provider, and in our survey it won a Highly Commended award for customer service, with more than 9/10 customers satisfied. Only Vodafone was able to top Sky for customer service in our poll.

Sadly, the good news largely ends there. It was the worst of the four major business broadband providers in terms of value and speed. And it only fared a little better for reliability, finishing just above Virgin Media.

That said, objectively, none of Sky’s scores was poor – though value for money was definitely the company’s weakest aspect – with just over three-quarters of its customers still declaring themselves satisfied.

However, speed is also a concern, with almost one in ten customers declaring themselves dissatisfied, the highest of any of the providers in our survey by a distance.

Is there any reason to go for Sky Business broadband when rivals score better? Let’s dig deeper into the company’s offering to see if there’s anything to tempt potential customers.