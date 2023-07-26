Virgin Media Business broadband review: Cracking speeds, so-so customer support

The cheapest Essential 100 package has a 48-working-hour resolution guarantee, which in theory means you could be waiting up to five days for a problem to be resolved (there are ten working hours on weekdays), although Virgin claims that in “the rare situation where a customer needs an engineer to attend outside of working hours, the issue will be escalated to a field team to resolve”. On the most expensive Gig1 package, that time is reduced to only 12 working hours.

The number of static IP addresses also varies. There are no static IP addresses on Essential, but you get up to five on Gig1, which could come in handy for things such as remote access to files on office computers. Be sure to check all the package details carefully before you buy.

It’s also worth noting that each of these packages can be bundled with a landline for £7 extra per month. Likewise, another £7 can provide you with the 4G backup for your connection, provided by the O2 network.

READ NEXT: The best business broadband to use

Virgin Media Business broadband review: Volt Voom 400, 600, 800 and Gig1 with SIMs

It’s more common these days for businesses to want mobile SIMs with their broadband, not landlines. These Virgin tariffs – branded as “Volt Voom” – all include an O2 SIM with 6GB of data, and some also include a fixed line.

Again, repair times and the number of static IP addresses improve as you move up in speed and price, and all of the packages include 4G broadband backup (though it’s an option to choose between that or a speed boost to 600Mbits/sec on the cheapest Volt Voom 400 tariff).

Another Volt bonus is a Wi-Fi router that includes guest Wi-Fi facilities, which could be handy if you regularly have outside visitors to your office.