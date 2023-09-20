Best business mobile network 2023: The top UK providers for coverage, reliability and value

If you must buy the phone on contract, be sure to check the cost of doing so over one or two years, as well as three. You may find it’s cheaper overall to take the shorter-term deal, even if the monthly fee is more expensive.

SIM-only deals are also sold on fixed-term contracts, with cheaper tariffs for those willing to commit to the longer term. However, be aware that networks may still impose mid-contract price increases, so read the terms carefully.

Data caps

It’s easy to overestimate how much data you’ll need on a monthly basis, resulting in taking a more expensive contract than you actually need. iPhones and Android phones both have data usage counters in their settings, so check how much data you actually use on your business phones before signing new deals – you may be surprised at how little you really need.

On the flip side, the fees for exceeding a monthly data cap can be extortionate, so check the terms and conditions carefully and set alerts on phones to warn users when they’re approaching their monthly data cap (you’ll find these in phone settings too).

Roaming charges

If you regularly travel abroad for business, roaming charges are an important consideration. These can vary wildly from network to network, but also from tariff to tariff. Pay particular attention to the countries you regularly visit – as a general rule of thumb, roaming charges outside of Europe tend to be much more expensive.

Quick tip: look for dual-SIM phones as these allow you to buy cheap data SIMs in your destination, while still using your regular SIM to answer calls/texts while abroad.

Coverage

If you’re considering switching to a new network, it’s best not to rely solely on the coverage maps provided by the networks, as they can be inaccurate. Ofcom has a network coverage checker you can use, though they also have some caveats over its accuracy. It may be a little rough and ready, but our best advice is to see if you have a friend or colleague on the network you’re considering and check if they can get a reliable indoor signal in key places such as your office.

