EE Business review: Our favourite network of 2023

EE is now a long-established brand in the mobile industry, and being part of the BT family gives it extra authority, but if you were looking for any other reason to place your faith in EE then the fact that it almost swept the board in the Expert Reviews Business Mobile Network Awards should seal the deal.

When it came to speed, reliability, value for money and the choice of phones offered by a network, EE topped our poll. In fact, the only category in which it fell short was network coverage, where it still came in a very close second to Vodafone.

EE isn’t the cheapest network – their SIM-only deals start at £15/mth and, even then, only if you’re willing to commit for two years – yet the results of our survey indicate that customers still believe the network offers strong value for money.

Let’s dig deeper into what EE has to offer business customers.