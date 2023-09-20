O2 Business review: Strong on value and international roaming

Now happily married to Virgin Media, O2 has a long pedigree in the mobile business, dating all the way back to the turn of the century when it was BT Cellnet. In that time, millions of businesses have entrusted their mobile connections to the company, but why should they do so in 2023?

One answer might be value for money. With 8/10 customers we surveyed reporting being satisfied with the value they’re getting, O2 secures a Highly Commended award for value in the Expert Reviews Business Mobile Network Awards 2023. And you can begin to understand why when you see that their SIM-only business tariffs start from as little as £10/mth.

O2 posted respectable scores right across the board, but if it wants to climb above Vodafone and EE in our rankings then it has work to do in two areas that are critical for business customers: coverage and reliability. Of the four major networks, O2 had the biggest proportion of customers that were dissatisfied with their coverage by far – more than double the percentage of the next worst provider, in fact.

However, if we assume you’re in an area that has decent coverage, let’s explore what O2 has to offer.

Compare business mobile contracts today

Fill in our quick survey below and we’ll provide quotes for business mobile contracts that match your requirements.