Three business review: The best for cheap tariffs

Three was once the plucky young upstart of the mobile phone business, taking its name from the then-cutting-edge 3G network it rolled out in the early 2000s. Now it’s set to truly become a part of the establishment, with an imminent merger with Vodafone due to be finalised in the coming months.

While the regulators cast their eye over that potential deal, Three is still open for business. And new customers could well benefit from the improved coverage that becoming part of the Vodafone group should bring, addressing one of the big weaknesses identified in our survey of business customers.

Three doesn’t scoop any awards in the Expert Reviews Business Mobile Network Awards 2023, although it does come close, especially in value for money, which is definitely the network’s main selling point. However, whether Three remains the bargain proposition it has been while Vodafone mops up the premium customers once the merger is complete remains to be seen.

So, aside from the potential future benefits of joining the Vodafone group, is there any other reason to entrust your business mobiles to Three? Let’s find out.

