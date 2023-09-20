Vodafone Business review: The best network for coverage

Vodafone is now the most long-standing brand in the British mobile industry and it’s always had a strong reputation amongst business customers. That’s been reflected in our survey, where Vodafone has helped itself to no fewer than four Highly Commended awards, as well as one winner’s prize for its network coverage.

Coverage is one of the most important factors for business customers since you don’t want important calls diverting to voicemail and, with more than 90% of Vodafone customers saying they’re happy with the network’s coverage, you can be sure you won’t be dangling out of the window hoping to catch a bar or two of signal very often.

In each of the categories for which it won a highly commended award – speed, reliability, customer service, and choice of phones – Vodafone was close to toppling the winner, EE, sometimes by very narrow margins indeed.

However, the one category where Vodafone was found wanting was value for money. Vodafone has always been a premium network, but at a time when businesses are looking for savings on every expense line on the balance sheet, that’s clearly a sore spot for some of their customers.

Let’s explore exactly how much you’ll have to pay to get this high-quality service.

