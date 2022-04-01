Best disposable camera 2022: Top single-use cameras for parties, holidays and weddings

Cheap, cheerful and operationally foolproof, the best disposable cameras are perfect for life’s big events. Thanks to their compact and lightweight build, single-use cameras excel in situations where larger, heavier – and more expensive – digital cameras can prove impractical.

A firm favourite for distributing amongst guests at wedding receptions and parties, disposable cameras are also great for festivals, camping trips and backpacking. They’re ideal for capturing those candid – and not so candid – moments, and with no batteries to charge, and no complex settings to adjust, they’re an excellent option for kids too.

To help find the absolute best disposable camera for you, you’ll find our short buying guide below, highlighting the key features to look out for, followed by our roundup of the best disposable cameras on the market today.

How to choose the best disposable camera for you

How do disposable cameras work?

Disposable cameras are bare-bones film cameras designed for single-use operation. They come pre-loaded with a roll of 35mm film and the shutter speed, aperture and focus are all preset. Most disposables come with a flash that you can toggle on and off but other than that you simply need to point and shoot. The film is advanced after each shot by rotating a thumb wheel and once you reach the end of the roll, there’s no need to rewind or remove the film canister – instead, you can drop the whole camera off for development.

Where can I get disposable cameras developed?

While photo labs aren’t quite as ubiquitous as they once were, there are still plenty of options for disposable camera processing. Some branches of Boots, Jessops, Max Spielmann and Snappysnaps offer disposable camera development with a quick turnaround. Alternatively, you can post your camera off to Take It Easy Lab, Analogue Wonderland or Harrison’s.

Most photo labs will give you the option of prints or digital scans saved to a CD, USB stick or delivered via email.

What should I look out for in a disposable camera?

While the majority of disposable cameras follow a very similar design, there are a few features that are worth keeping an eye out for.

Shot count is a biggie. While the majority of disposable cameras offer 27 shots, you can find models which include up to 39 shots. While these higher capacity cameras tend to command a higher up-front cost, they will usually offer better value overall as most labs charge a flat rate for processing.

Depending on how you plan to use your disposable camera, an in-built flash can be important. Most single-use cameras come loaded with ISO 400 or ISO 800 film combined with a preset aperture and shutter speed that should ensure well-exposed outdoor images. If you want to take pictures indoors or in the evening, however, you’ll need a camera with a flash.

Waterproof disposable cameras, while usually not designed to handle serious diving depths, are a good shout for pool-side and beach holiday snaps.

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, then black and white and experimental colour disposable cameras are certainly worth considering. Bear in mind, however, that as black and white film usually requires a different developing process to colour film, it can be slower and more costly to get developed.

The best disposable cameras to buy in 2022

1. Kodak FunSaver Camera: Best colour disposable camera:

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



Kodak’s yellow-on-black Funsaver is the quintessential single-use camera. A staple at weddings and tourist hotspots the world over, it’s widely available, features a toggleable flash for indoor shots and comes preloaded with a roll of classic Kodak colour film.

The FunSaver comes in two varieties, a standard 27-shot version and a bumper 39-shot model (or, as Kodak phrases it, 27 with 12 extra). The 39-shot version will usually offer you better per-shot value and so is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

If you’re looking to stock up for a wedding or a party then you can save by purchasing a Kodak FunSaver two-, three- or five-camera multipack.

Key details - Number of shots: 27 or 39; Film type: Colour; Flash: Yes

2. Kodak Daylight 39 Single Use Camera: Best budget disposable camera

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon



The Kodak Daylight offers the classic Kodak look at a lower price point. As its name suggests, the Daylight is designed exclusively for outdoor photography and as a result, comes without a flash. While this essentially rules it out for indoor and low light shots, it’s ideal for brightly lit scenes, making it perfect for the summer holidays and a great choice for photographing snowy winter activities too.

The Kodak Daylight packs 39 shots at a price point that undercuts most of its flash-featured competition, making it an excellent budget choice for outdoor photography.

Key details - Number of shots: 39; Film type: Colour; Flash: No

3. Ilford XP2 Single Use Camera: Best black and white disposable camera

Price: £18 | Buy now from Amazon



While black and white disposable cameras are becoming increasingly common, most suffer from the same drawback: they use traditional black and white film that can’t be easily processed by most high street photo labs.

Ilford’s XP2 Single Use Camera is unique in that it’s the only monochrome disposable camera on the market to use C41 black and white film. Simply put, this means that the film can be developed at any standard lab.

The camera offers 27 shots, features a toggleable flash and, importantly, produces timeless black and white images.

Key details - Number of shots: 27; Film type: Black and white; Flash: Yes

4. Lomography Simple Use Reloadable camera: Best reusable disposable camera

Price: £36 | Buy now from Amazon



While a reusable disposable camera may sound like an oxymoron, if you plan on shooting more than a single roll’s worth of pictures, a reloadable camera is well worth considering.

The Lomography Simple Use comes preloaded with a 36-shot roll of colour film and operates like any other disposable camera. When you reach the end of the roll, however, you can pop the back open and drop in a fresh one.

As buying a new roll of film works out markedly cheaper than buying a whole new camera each time, provided the camera is looked after, the Simple Use makes for a more practical, economical alternative to traditional disposables.

Key details - Number of shots: 36 (reloadable); Film type: Colour; Flash: Yes

5. Kodak Sport Single Use Camera: Best waterproof disposable camera

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for a holiday disposable that’s ideal for shots around the pool and on the beach, look no further than the Kodak Sport Single Use Camera. The Kodak Sport is a beefed-up disposable with a shock-proof, waterproof rubber shell and a scratch and suncream-resistant lens.

It’s waterproof down to 15m, but as it lacks a flash, we wouldn’t recommend it for any serious diving. For shallower depths and shots around the pool, however, it’s ideal and a great choice should you be looking for something a little more rugged.

Key details - Number of shots: 27; Film type: Colour; Flash: No