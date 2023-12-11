Best cameras for beginners 2023: Top picks for learning photography

Sensor size – Digital cameras use a sensor to record images – think of a sensor as a replacement for the film used in older film cameras. There are various sensor sizes on the market. In general, the larger the sensor, the better the image quality (some cameras outperform their sensor size). The main sensor sizes are full frame (the equivalent of a 35mm negative size), APS-C (either 1.5x or 1.6x smaller than full frame), micro four-thirds (half as big as a full frame) and 1in or smaller (generally found in compact cameras).

Image quality – It’s hard to judge the image quality of a camera without using it, which is why we’ve done the testing for you. Remember that much of the image quality comes down to the lens you’re using with the camera, and while the kit lenses we’ve included here aren’t bad, they will never be as good as a more expensive zoom or a decent prime lens. We would recommend investing in a 50mm (or equivalent for your camera’s sensor size) as these lenses are reasonably affordable and have a large fixed aperture (f1.8 or f1.4).

Autofocus – All our cameras have autofocus, but you want one that can focus quickly and has plenty of AF (autofocus) points to choose from. A decent tracking mode for moving subjects is essential. It is also useful having some fps (frames per second) rate, where you can take several photos in a row by holding down the shutter button.

Video mode – It’s useful to have the option to shoot video whether or not you intend to use it. However, many smartphones record video at 4K resolution, so you may not want a bulkier camera just to shoot the odd video. If you’re planning to shoot video, look for a camera with a decent frame rate – 24fps and 30fps are standard, while 60fps and higher is perfect for slow motion. Image stabilisation is essential if you want to shoot without a tripod, and 4K video offers more resolution and better image quality. You’ll want to have an external mic input, and a rotating LCD is helpful for tricky filming angles.

Other factors – A long battery life is helpful, but you can always buy a spare battery (in fact, we would recommend this). A guide mode that displays helpful teaching hints on the screen is handy for beginners, as is a touch screen. We’re big fans of eye/face tracking autofocus, but this isn’t available on all cameras. Lastly, a camera that performs well at high ISOs is handy if you plan to shoot in low light.

How we test cameras for beginners

Our lead tester is a professional photographer who has tested many cameras over their career, meaning they could assess which ones would be most suitable for beginners. The cameras were tested under various lighting conditions and settings. We tested performance across a variety of different genres of photography, including portraits, landscapes and moving subjects. We also looked at the autofocus system in detail and shot in manual and automatic modes to see how the cameras performed. Finally, we assessed the controls and menus for ease of use, looking for camera models that beginners would find easy to understand.

