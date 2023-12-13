Best YouTube cameras 2023: Our picks for creating video content from £344

What’s the best YouTube camera for beginners?

If you’re just starting out, the best YouTube camera is going to be one that’s easiest to use. Look for a camera that you find easy to handle and with automatic modes that will let you shoot video content that requires little or no post-production work.

We would also recommend touchscreens as these will seem more intuitive for those used to smartphones. Many YouTubers just use their smartphone to shoot content, but if you want access to more features, these cameras should satisfy your needs.

What features should I look for?

Again, this list may vary depending on what you want to shoot, but these are the features we would recommend you look out for.

Autofocus – If you want to keep things straightforward, you’ll need a camera with a good autofocus system when shooting video. If you’re going to be moving around a lot in your videos, look for a camera with face and/or eye tracking.

Image stabilisation – The last thing you want to create is blurry and jittery footage. Most modern cameras and lenses come with some form of image stabilisation that will automatically adjust for movement. If your camera doesn’t have this, we would recommend investing in a gimbal.

Audio options – Some cameras are able to record excellent sound with their built-in microphones, but a mic input and/or a hotshoe for mounting mics will give you more options to get a clearer sound.

Articulating screen – If you’re trying to film yourself, a screen that flips or pivots is essential. It means that you can check that the composition is right, as well as focus and exposure, before you start shooting.

4K video – It’s not absolutely essential, but 4K resolution and above is becoming far more ubiquitous these days and will give you better quality footage than just full HD.