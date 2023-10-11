Polaroid Now+: Capture this CRACKING Amazon Prime Day deal now

Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but the Polaroid Now+ is well worth snapping up before it draws to a close. If you can hit the Buy Now button before midnight tonight, this handy little instant camera has dropped down to £119 – a £21 saving on its usual £140 retail price.

View deal at Amazon

But what makes the Polaroid Now+ so special? We awarded it 4 stars in our in-depth review for its winsome array of talents – this little instant camera is all about bringing back the charm of instant photography, producing large, high-quality retro prints that capture moments that you can hold in your hands, share with friends and keep for your photo albums.

It’s hard not to love the attention to detail on show. The Now+ looks almost indistinguishable from the original cameras, with a wonderfully authentic retro design, yet it also takes the old-school Polaroid experience and fuses it with the world of smartphones and apps.