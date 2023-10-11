Polaroid Now+: Capture this CRACKING Amazon Prime Day deal now
The retro-tastic Polaroid Now+ instant camera is a cracking deal this Amazon Prime Day - grab it while you can
Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but the Polaroid Now+ is well worth snapping up before it draws to a close. If you can hit the Buy Now button before midnight tonight, this handy little instant camera has dropped down to £119 – a £21 saving on its usual £140 retail price.
But what makes the Polaroid Now+ so special? We awarded it 4 stars in our in-depth review for its winsome array of talents – this little instant camera is all about bringing back the charm of instant photography, producing large, high-quality retro prints that capture moments that you can hold in your hands, share with friends and keep for your photo albums.
It’s hard not to love the attention to detail on show. The Now+ looks almost indistinguishable from the original cameras, with a wonderfully authentic retro design, yet it also takes the old-school Polaroid experience and fuses it with the world of smartphones and apps.
The Polaroid app offers a range of creative possibilities, allowing you to fine-tune your shots, add unique filters, and explore your artistic side with double exposures, night photography, portraits and light painting. It also gives access to remote shutter control and a self-timer, in addition to aperture priority and full manual modes.
The drawbacks are minor, and are par for the course for instant cameras. Polaroid’s proprietary i-Type film is expensive – costing around £16 for 8 shots – so this is a camera you’ll want to keep for special occasions rather than fun, everyday snapping. The light metre can be a little temperamental, too, and the reliance on the mobile app for some features can be a tad restricting.
As instant cameras go, however, the Polaroid Now+ is as good as they get – and it’s better value than ever thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal at just £119. With large retro prints, a fully featured app, and an attractive design, it’s a fantastic choice for anyone seeking the nostalgia of instant photography with a modern twist. Snap this incredible deal up while you can, as it’s only available until midnight tonight