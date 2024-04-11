Foxwell NT680 Pro review: A top-quality pro-spec OBD-II scanner you can carry around

If you want to extract every single feature from this OBD-II scanner, you need to visit the Foxwell website and download the comprehensive 30-odd page user guide, which walks you through absolutely every detail.

Unlike some smartphone- and tablet-based systems, Foxwell says updates on this unit will be free for life, meaning that new vehicle models and system improvements are released as a firmware patch you download from the website (I’ll come to this later).

The list of systems it reads, fault codes it clears and models with which it’s compatible is extensive, and this is one of its biggest attractions. You can even plug this thing into a Bugatti and run detailed diagnostics.

The Foxwell NT680 reads from Engine, SRS (Airbag), ABS, Automatic Gearbox, Central Locking, Climate Control and a number of other controllers and ECUs, while cars from the Asian and American markets are largely covered as well.

Additional features include the ability to service electronic parking brakes (retracting them into a service position), diesel

particulate filter regeneration, oil service reset and the option to register a new battery – something that’s surprisingly costly with some auto brands.

READ NEXT: Best tyre inflators

Foxwell NT680 Pro review: What do we like about it?

As I mentioned earlier, this unit could happily be put to work in a local garage or by a mobile mechanic. However, it will be overkill for anyone who simply wants to read a few fault codes and potentially erase them.