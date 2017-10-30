Best car wax 2022: Protect your car with the very best waxes and sealants

Come rain or shine, it’s important to keep your car protected against the elements, all year round.

Car wax adds a protective layer on top of the existing paintwork, which shields it from high UV in the summer and spray from the roads in wetter months, as well as giving you a nice gleaming finish.

Car wax is big business, as you might expect, which means there are hundreds of products on the market – some good, and some bad. To help you buy the best car wax, we’ve teamed up with our colleagues over at Auto Express to put together this list of the best car wax and sealants you can buy right now.

If you’re not sure what to look out for, our bite-size buying guide below will run you through everything you need to know.

So, want to know which car wax you should be applying this weekend? Keep reading for the best car wax you can buy.

READ NEXT: Best OBD-II scanners

Best car wax: At a glance

Bilt Hamber double speed-wax : Best car wax under £20 | Buy now

: Best car wax under £20 | Dodo Juice: Best all-in-one car wax | Buy now

Best all-in-one car wax | Turtle Wax Wax it Wet: Best wash-wax | Buy now

Best wash-wax | Simoniz Original: Best traditional car wax | Buy now

How to choose the best car wax for your car

What kinds of car wax are there?

There are actually several different types and forms of car wax and, as you’d expect, each has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Natural car waxes

If you’re not familiar with car wax, then chances are you’re probably thinking of a traditional natural car wax. To be considered a natural car wax, a product must contain some carnauba wax, derived from the Brazilian copernicia cerifera plant. Many natural car waxes now also contain other synthetic additives but, as a rule, the more expensive waxes will contain more carnauba.

Synthetic car waxes and sealants

The cheaper end of the market consists largely of synthetic car waxes. As you’d expect, synthetic products do pretty much the same thing as natural waxes – but at a lower cost.

What’s the difference between a wax and a sealant?

Natural waxes only come in paste form, and although they take extra effort to use, they produce the best results. The catch? They tend to be more expensive, and also only last for six to eight weeks.

In contrast, synthetic waxes and sealants are much cheaper and last much longer. They’re often available in sprayable or liquid form so they’re easier to apply. However, they’re regarded as providing a slightly inferior finish to real wax.

What form do waxes come in?

Waxes can come in different forms, and that means they need to be applied in different ways. Natural waxes usually come in paste form, and they take the longest to apply properly.

Synthetic waxes and sealants are often sprayable or even liquids – so they’re easier and quicker to apply. These include wash waxes, which are applied immediately after your car has been washed, saving a considerable amount of time.

What’s the best way to apply car wax?

Most waxes should be applied after you’ve washed the car and dried it with a chamois leather or microfiber cloth.

Pastes generally provide the best finish, but often require buffing to bring out the shine after application. Sprays and liquids can be applied much faster, and some don’t require a second buff, but their finishes tend to be less impressive.

Aqua sprays are sprayed on when the car is wet. In some cases, you can then wipe over once to apply the wax, shine and dry the car.

How often do you need to apply car wax? How long does each treatment last?

Natural car waxes tend to last for a good six to eight weeks, while synthetic waxes and sealants can last longer – often for over three months. Don’t expect them to look as good, though.

READ NEXT: Our favourite car shampoos

The best car waxes in 2022

1. Bilt Hamber double speed-wax: The best car wax under £20

Price: £18 | Buy now from Amazon



Bilt Hamber’s double speed-wax is pretty quick to apply, but it’s also extremely durable. After a small amount of buffing, the section we tested with Bilt Hamber’s wax was hard to fill with water even after seven weeks. It’s easy on the wallet, and when you consider that the cloth and applicator are included, this is a cracking deal.

Key specs – Size: 250ml; Price per 100ml: £7

Buy now from Amazon

2. Soft 99 Fusso Coat Dark: The best car wax under £30

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



This wax is one of the picks of the bunch. Fusso Coat is an award-winning wax that still doesn't put you out of pocket. Admittedly, it only comes with a single sponge for application purposes, which is a shame. Either way, you can buy Fusso Coat as a light or a dark wax (listed here), giving you options if you want a specific wax to suit your car's colour. While the light variation is slightly softer to apply, you shouldn't worry too much about getting the "right" one, as both work well on all paint types.

Key specs – Size: 200g; Price per 100g: £16

Buy now from Amazon

3. Dodo Juice: The best all-in-one car wax

Price: £16 | Buy now from Amazon



Dodo Juice can be sprayed onto a dry car, where it’s easy to apply and provides a durable finish. However, if you’re in a rush, this so-called nano sealant can also be used as a wash wax and applied to a wet car. The results are much the same, although you’ll need to ensure that it’s thoroughly buffed. If that’s not enough to recommend it, it’s cheap when compared with the competition. And you get two free polishing cloths with your purchase.

Key specs - Size: 500ml; Price per 100ml: £3

Buy now from Amazon

4. Armor All Shield: The best car wax for easy application

Price: £20 | Buy now from Amazon



If you're looking for a wax that’s easy to apply, Armor All’s Shield is the wax for you. There’s no need to wait for it to dry before buffing, and Armor All even claims this wax is revived by washing. Add a keen price, with a sponge and microfibre cloth, and this is a great choice.

Key specs – Size: 500ml; Price per 100ml: £2

Buy now from Amazon

5. Turtle Wax Wax it Wet: The best wash wax

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



At little more than £1 per 100ml, this Turtle Wax embarrasses the competition, leaving a durable and highly water-repellent finish. It virtually matches the performance of Dodo Juice, but is even easier to apply because it’s just sprayed onto wet bodywork before you wipe the car dry: no buffing required.

Key specs - Size: 500ml; Price per 100ml: £1.40

Buy now from Amazon

6. Gtechniq C2 Liquid Crystal v3: The best all-rounder

Price: £19.50 | Buy now from Amazon



You’ll pay a bit more for Gtechniq’s spray-on wax, but you won’t need another bottle in a hurry, thanks to its durable finish. We weren’t able to verify the claim that it offers a full eight months of protection, but it provided strong water resistance throughout our test.

You don’t need much of the fine spray per application, either.

Key specs - Size: 250ml; Price per 100ml: £8

Buy now from Amazon

7. AutoGlym Aqua Wax: The most durable wash-wax

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



Containing natural carnauba wax, this product promises a natural sheen with the ease of use of a wash wax. You’ll need both cloths that are included with the bottle: one to apply the spray to a wet car and another to buff. The result is a gleaming and water-repellent finish, which is close to the best wash wax.

Key specs - Size: 500ml; Price per 100ml: £2.40

Buy now from Amazon

8. Simoniz Original: The best traditional car wax

Price: £9 | Buy now from Amazon



Sold in a tin that looks like it was designed in the 1920s, Simoniz’s car wax is unashamedly old-fashioned. This is exactly the wax you think it is; it takes a long while and some good old elbow grease to apply it. All that effort is worth it, though, as the carnauba wax finish repels water almost as quickly as the flashier, modern alternatives.

Key specs - Size: 150g; Price per 100g: £5

Buy now from Amazon