Best interior car cleaner 2022: Leave your cabin germ-free and smelling great

Life happens and car interiors can get filthy. From dust and dogs, to snacks and stains, all manner of things make our car cabins messy and unwelcoming. They say ‘a tidy place is a tidy mind’ so to minimise distractions on your commute, check out the best car cleaners.

There’s a wide choice here for all kinds of budgets and lifestyles. Though some cleaners can leave a sticky residue behind, or have an overpowering scent that some drivers can’t tolerate, our list has been carefully curated to avoid both these common pitfalls.

This is a selection of interior cleaners that are easy to apply and work on a variety of surfaces. Some will work on fabrics and upholstery, as well as trims. Others are for specific use on indicated surfaces. Whichever you pick, the feeling of stepping into a freshly decluttered, vacuumed and deeply cleaned interior will be surprisingly therapeutic.

Best interior car cleaners: At a glance

How to choose the best interior car cleaners for you

Which is the best car interior cleaner?

In terms of value for money, effectiveness and ease-of-use, our favourite car interior cleaner is Sonax Xtreme Interior. However, there are alternatives that are a little pricier but more effective at tackling pet mess and stains.

If you’re not trying to clean a specific problem, a multi-purpose, multi-surface cleaner might be sufficient. Some interior cleaners cost less than £1 per 100ml to give a great clean and leave a pleasant smell and shine behind.

How do I clean the inside of my car?

To tackle your car interior, the first step is to get an old carrier bag and clear out all of the rubbish, spare shoes, parking tickets and paraphernalia that clutters a car cabin.

The next step is to vacuum all of the seats, floors and mats. Make sure you grab a car vacuum with a slim crevice device to access the gap between the front seats and doors. If you live in an apartment without easy access to power, some fuel stations have vacuum machines that are inexpensive to use.

Once you’ve picked your interior car cleaner, apply some to a microfibre cloth and tackle all of the surfaces below the window line. Don’t forget the area behind the wheel, the whole dash under the windscreen or the glove around the gearstick (if you have one). These places tend to get more grotty than others.

Then wipe all the surfaces above the window line, such as hand pulls, sunroof buttons and sunglasses holders. If there’s any sleeves in pockets, such as cup holders, remove them and clean them separately in the car – it’s likely they’ll go walkies if you remove them from the car for cleaning.

Next, it’s the windows. If you don’t pick a multi-surface cleaner, you might need a separate glass cleaner.

What do car detailers use to clean car interior?

Professional car detailers love a good clean, not least because they’re paid to give cars extra TLC. They normally opt for surface-specific cleaners, as these are formulated to ensure no marks are left behind. But bear in mind, they’re being paid for their time.

Pro detailers can take up to four hours on the interior of a car alone, using all manner of extra tools, such as air guns for the cubbies and steam cleaners for tough-to-shift detritus such as gum. They then split the cabin area into different materials, so as not to contaminate surfaces with the wrong cleaner. When you’re considering which one you’re going to pick, be honest about how much time you have to spend on your interior clean.

The best car interior cleaners you can buy in 2022

1. CarPlan Demon Clean Active Super Cleaner: The best cheap interior car cleaner

The Demon Clean Active Super Cleaner is not going to break anyone’s budget. At only 53p per 100ml, it works on the interior and exterior of your vehicle, cutting easily through grease and oil. While it claims to be suitable for use on windows, you might find it leaves streaks on glass. However, it removes grime and dust effectively and leaves behind a lemony scent. It’s antibacterial too, making it brilliant value-for-money.

Key details – Size: 1 litre; Price per 100ml: 53p

2. Sonax Xtreme Interior: The best all-round interior car cleaner

The Sonax Xtreme Interior is a great all-rounder. It has antibacterial qualities combined with stubborn dirt removal and odour elimination. It can take on most surface areas, from plastic trims to upholstered seats and roof linings. Neutralising smoke, pet and food smells, it can also be used in the house. Spray onto a cloth and get stuck in – it’s a doddle to apply and it’s reasonably priced too.

Key details – Size: 500ml; Price per 100ml: £1.72

3. Chipex Factory Finish Stain and Odour Buster: The best interior car cleaner for pet owners

There are few things we want less in our cars than the rancid smell of three-week-old dog or child vomit. While these things can’t be helped at the time, Chipex Factory Finish Stain and Odour Buster can definitely deal with the aftermath. The sooner, the better, of course. While it’s not the cheapest option, it claims to remove virtually all stains and odours, including wine, ink and chocolate. If you’re needing your interior prepped for sale, this Chipex gem is totally worth the investment.

Key details – Size: 500ml; Price per 100ml: £2.59

4. Dodo Juice Total Wipe Out: The best interior car cleaner for environmentally conscious drivers

Dodo Juice Total Wipe Out is an all-purpose cleaner with a stiff upfront cost. However, this ‘works on anything’ cleaner offers great value-for-money as a little goes a long way. It’s worth noting (since some shoppers have been confused) that the 1l bottle is pre-diluted with a trigger spray, but the 5l refills are concentrated. We love this earth-friendly approach. What’s more, you can use it neat for tougher stains, or dilute with water for a general clean.

Key details – Size: 1 litre; Price per 100ml: £1.69