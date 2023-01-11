Best jump starters 2023: Revive your battery with a portable power pack

We’ve all been there. You turn the key in your car’s ignition, and there’s a tell-tale sound of an engine struggling to turn over because the battery is flat. In fact, the AA says a flat or faulty battery is the number one reason for a call-out. It’s inconvenient, and depending on your breakdown cover, potentially expensive, too. Slip one of the best jump starters into your boot or glove compartment, though, and you can save yourself all that hassle.

These jump starters, sometimes called jump packs, have largely replaced jump leads, because they’re compact, efficient, easy to use and don’t require another car to be on standby to provide a surrogate battery. You simply connect the clamps to your car’s battery terminals following the instructions, start your car in the normal way and disconnect them.

Jump starters rely on the latest battery technology, so can be compact and charge from the mains – or even from your car’s 12-volt socket in some cases, even if a full charge will take a while. Many also offer additional features, such as providing a handy power source if you’re camping or fishing, for charging phones or other devices via USB sockets, or lighting up your surroundings with a torch. Others can act as a compressor or include an inverter with a three-pin household plug socket.

To test them, we ensured each jump starter was fully charged, then used them to jump start a 1.6-litre car five times with a two-minute break in between, and we logged each jump starter’s remaining charge afterwards. Ease of use, length and quality of leads and clamps and additional features were also considered, along with price.

Best jump starters: At a glance

How to buy the right jump starter for you

Are jump starters portable?

Yes. You can think of jump starters as a portable battery in a box. They can be the size of a tablet computer up to the size of a cereal box, depending on the features the jump starter has and the type of battery technology it uses. Size really doesn’t matter when it comes to jump starters – many of the best are tiny, yet can start huge engines.

Do jump starters go flat?

Pretty much anything with a battery will eventually go flat, but the beauty of a jump starter is that you can charge it from home, chuck it in the boot of your car and forget about it until you really need it. You can certainly expect most jump starters to last six months laying dormant in your car before needing a charge.

What do amps mean on a jump starter?

When you’re choosing a jump starter, particularly one that may need to start a big, heavy engine, you’ll need to consider the amount of amps (or milliamps) it can supply.

An amp is a measurement of the amount of electricity that can flow through a circuit: the more amps a jump starter can provide, the more oomph it will have to start an engine. Amps will be displayed as Ah, milliamps as mAh – milliamps are simply amps divided by 1,000, so 5Ah is equivalent to 5,000mAh.

Usually, jump starters will have a maximum engine size they can start; most will easily handle two-litre engines, but some can crank over four-litre engines or even more. Just remember that diesel engines usually require more power than petrol engines to get them started.

Can I use a jump starter on a car with a start-stop system?

Most modern cars feature start-stop technology, which cuts the engine when the vehicle is stationary and fires the engine when you dip the clutch in a manual or press the accelerator in an automatic. Cars with this technology use Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries rather than conventional lead-acid items – use the wrong jump starter and you could seriously damage the battery.

Do jump starters charge a battery?

In effect, jump starters allow power to be drawn through the battery to the car’s ignition system, but not enough to charge the battery in the traditional sense. Once the engine is running, the car will begin to charge the battery itself, so once you remove the jump starter’s clamps from the battery, keep the engine running for 30 minutes or more to ensure the battery is charged enough to allow the next engine restart.

The best jump starters you can buy in 2023

1. Halfords Advanced Lithium Jump Starter – Up to 2L: Best-value jump starter

This compact, well-priced jump starter from Halfords gets everything right. It’s simple to use, has clear instructions printed on the box rather than in a pamphlet that’s likely to get lost, and clear charge indicators. There’s no ambiguity over the size of engine it’s capable of turning over, either, because the clue is in the name.

The unit is small enough to fit in your glovebox or place on top of the car’s battery when jump starting, meaning there’s little risk of it falling as the engine starts. The jump leads plug in the side, and there are green and red lights to show whether or not the leads are correctly connected to the battery terminals. There are four bright blue LED indicators on the unit showing charge at 25% increments, and a bright LED light that’s useful if you’re jump starting in the dark. A USB socket allows you to charge phones or other devices, which will provide extra reassurance in an emergency.

It easily started our car five times, and came out of the test registering a full 100% charge remaining. If we’re being picky, we’d like the leads to be a little longer than their 28cm from plug to clamp, and the leads feel a little lightweight, but it’s hard to be critical at this price. What blots the copybook is that it only comes with a USB charging cable; there’s no mains adapter in the box, so you’ll need to provide your own if you want to charge it from the mains.

Key specs – Battery capacity: 6,000mAh; Peak amps: 300A; Suitable for: Up to 2.0 litres; Additional features: LED torch, USB socket, USB charging lead

2. Halfords 6-in-1 Jump Starter Power Pack: Best jump starter for range of features

Halfords’ 6-in-1 jump starter is big on size, big on features but also big on weight. But there’s not a lot it won’t do: it will pump tyres to 150 PSI, and power devices running on 12-volt DC as well as those fed by a USB cable. It has a bright LED light, but perhaps most impressively has a 100-watt mains inverter that allows you to run 240-volt devices.

Despite the range of features, it’s remarkably easy to use. A sliding switch allows you to select the LED light or USB power, the 12-volt cigarette-lighter socket is covered by a rubber flap and the tyre compressor hose and adaptors stow in the back of the unit, near the pressure gauge. You simply plug in a three-pin plug and switch the device on to use the inverter. It could make an excellent camping companion.

The jump starter is slightly more cumbersome, mainly because of the weight and the leads, which are slightly too short to guarantee a steady placement around the engine, so you might want to ask someone to hold it steady while you start the car.

To use, it’s a case of connecting the clamps to the battery, checking the green light illuminates to show everything is correctly connected, turning the on/off knob and starting the engine. After our five starts, the 6-in-1 still registered a full charge with all of its four LEDs illuminated.

Key specs – Battery capacity: 17,000mAh; Peak amps: 650A; Suitable for: Up to 2.0 litres; Additional features: Air compressor, LED light, USB socket, 100W mains inverter, 12v DC socket, mains charger

