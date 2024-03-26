Carly review: Vehicle diagnostics enter the smartphone age

Modern cars are now more complicated than ever, swapping oily analogue parts for highly advanced computer systems and software. The good news is that the ECUs (electronic control units) built into modern engines allow professionals to detect faults and locate broken parts quicker than ever. The bad news is the sheer amount of information on offer can be overwhelming for the driveway hobbyist, potentially putting them off picking up a spanner altogether.

Carly wants to change all that, offering a diminutive but powerful OBD-II scanner that communicates with a slick smartphone app – itself connected to a database of deep, vehicle-specific knowledge – to offer diagnostics and solutions for most major car brands.

Many other cheaper OBD-II scanners merely throw up fault codes that then have to be researched, deciphered and investigated further. Conversely, Carly’s aim is to bypass most of this and generally be more approachable and easier to navigate. Sign up for the additional Smart Mechanic feature and Carly will offer step-by-step guides on how to check components and even make repairs yourself.

Granted, there are annual fees involved to remain subscribed to Carly’s database, and therefore get the most out of the scanner, but for anyone looking to roll up their sleeves and take on maintenance duties, it will still represent a sizable saving over garage fees.