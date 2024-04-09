Laser 7728 OBD-II/EOBD Fault Code Reader review: As basic as they come

Modern vehicles are packed with technology that monitors vital signs and can alert the owner to a potential problem. But the issue for the everyday motorist is that warning lights only tend to come on when something has gone wrong. To pre-empt a potential issue, you’ll have to invest in an OBD-II scanner.

OBD-II scanners vary massively in their capability to detect, diagnose and potentially fix any faults that may be thrown up. If the Foxwell NT680 Pro Diagnostic Car Scan Tool is the Porsche 911 of the OBD-II world, the Laser 7728 OBD-II/EOBD Fault Code Reader is very much the Dacia Sandero.

It’s one of the cheaper OBD-II scanners we’ve tested and can only handle basic fault code readouts and the ability to clear off certain warnings. That’s not to say it’s useless – just don’t expect all the bells and whistles.