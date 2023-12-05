Nextbase iQ review: The next-gen dash cam with all-round protection

Over the last few years, the humble dash cam has become both more connected and more sophisticated, going beyond the basic job of recording video through your windscreen to include safety features, cloud backups, parking protection, voice control and more.

The Nextbase iQ takes the smart dash cam concept to a whole new level, integrating 4G connectivity and a range of new features to create a product that’s as much about protecting yourself and your vehicle as safeguarding your no-claims bonus. While it’s far from the first smart dash cam, the Nextbase iQ is arguably the most ambitious – and in many ways the most polished and successful.