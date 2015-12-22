Best Chromebook 2023: The top Chrome OS laptops from all the biggest brands, including Prime Day deals
Built for the Internet and cloud-based apps, Chromebooks now do almost anything – and often for less than a Windows PC
Would you like a lightweight, low-cost laptop that just works? Where you’re ready to go in seconds and you’re never left waiting half an hour for an update to install? If so, you might want to think about a Chromebook. While Google-powered laptops used to be thought of as weird, slow and limiting, they’ve become powerful, practical and flexible computers, capable of handling a wide range of tasks. What’s more, they’re perfect as a secondary laptop for travelling or as a device for homework and study, particularly if the students concerned spend more time using web-based apps over traditional applications.
Below, you will find our current pick of the best Chromebooks to buy, from cool 2-in-1 convertibles to the best big-screen options. We also offer some top tips on what you should look for in a Chromebook, to ensure you’re not just picking up a bargain, but a laptop that’s going to meet your needs.
Best Chromebook: At a glance
- Best value Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Spin 514 | £599
- Best convertible Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 | £700
- Best detachable Chromebook: HP Chromebook X2 11 | £500
- Best Chromebook for work: Acer Chromebook Vero 514 | £600
How to choose the best Chromebook for you
What do I need to look for when buying a Chromebook?
ChromeOS is designed to run on relatively low-powered hardware, so you don’t need a super-fast Core i7 or Ryzen 7 processor to get a smooth experience; even a lowly Pentium or Core i3 processor will do the job. Some of the best ChromeOS devices run on ARM-based processors, and these are becoming faster while also offering improved battery life.
You will find that most Chromebooks ship in two or more configurations, and as a rule we would avoid the low-end models with budget Intel Celeron processors and anything with a dual-core AMD or Intel CPU. These tend to struggle once you have a few apps or browser tabs open.
Instead, head up the range to the Chromebooks with quad-core Intel Pentium, Core i3 or AMD Ryzen processors. These will run web-based apps smoothly, functioning with a dozen browser tabs open at once without breaking much of a sweat. Meanwhile, the faster Core i5 and Core i7 Chromebooks deliver greater flexibility, running Linux and Android apps at lightning speeds. The latest Chromebooks with 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs are pretty speedy, even by Windows laptops standards, and can handle just about any application you can throw at them.
What about RAM and storage?
When it comes to RAM, 4GB is now the baseline standard and still fine for everyday browsing and running Google apps. However, if your chosen Chromebook has an 8GB option, then it’s worth paying the extra for. The Chrome browser and many websites are steadily becoming more demanding, and you will notice the difference. What’s more, you will have scope to run Linux or Android apps.
With that in mind, you might also want to think about storage. The cheapest Chromebooks still come with 64GB of eMMC storage, which won’t be a problem if you stick to web-based apps but could hold you back if you want to install Android apps or, say, work with photos or video stored locally on your laptop. A 128GB SSD will bring greater flexibility, while 256GB gives you plenty of space for media, apps and games.
Does size matter?
It’s important to think about size and weight. Chromebooks work brilliantly as a secondary device that you can use when darting in and out of the office, or as a basic computer for browsing, homework and learning. You don’t need to spend much to pick up a cracking thin and light model, and the build quality is pretty good these days, too, with manufacturers moving away from cheap, plasticky efforts to more luxurious aluminium designs as you move up the price range. However, you can also get larger Chromebooks to cover working from home or everyday office use, in which case you’re wiser taking on some extra weight to get a bigger screen and keyboard.
If you’re taking the slim and light route, 2-in-1 convertibles are also worth a look. Chrome OS is steadily improving as an OS for touchscreen use, with more flexible on-screen keyboards and some interface improvements, and it’s particularly good if you get a model with a stylus or a pen. It’s also great to have a laptop you can use as a tablet for entertainment, or that you can pop on a table in Tent mode for streaming Netflix or playing a Stadia game.
Screen time
Finally, a decent display is crucial. If there’s a Full HD IPS screen option then it’s always worth paying extra for, and we’re even seeing some models with high-quality QHD or 4K/UHD displays. Kick into some serious multi-tasking, and you will be glad you invested in the extra resolution – or in a larger screen.
How we test Chromebooks
Chromebooks run quite different software to Windows and macOS laptops so we can’t run our usual suite of benchmark software on them. However, the principles remain the same.
We aim to test the performance, battery life and display quality of Chromebooks in order to give our reviewers the tools they need to deliver objective and unbiased recommendations and comparisons.
We test performance and speed using a selection of browser-based benchmarking tools, and test storage performance using an app-based tool. We test battery life using our usual video rundown methodology, by playing a low-resolution video in Chrome OS’ native video player, setting the screen at a brightness level of 170cd/m2 and turning off all wireless communications to ensure a level playing field.
And, most importantly, we also bring our many years of experience to bear in assessing the usability, ergonomics and build quality of each and every machine we review.
The best Chromebooks you can buy in 2023
1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: The best affordable chromebook
Price when reviewed: £499 | Check price at Currys
This isn’t the most stylish, the lightest or the most powerful Chromebook but it’s the one with the best overall balance of performance, features and value for money. It has an excellent 13.3in full HD screen, a lightweight, convertible form factor and superb connectivity, including 802.11ax Wi-Fi. The keyboard is fantastic, and it’s a great device for everyday use.
Lenovo has updated the Flex 5’s spec since we tested it and renamed it the Flex 5i. And, with a faster 11th-gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it should be more than fast enough for most users. Throw in great battery life and you have a Chromebook with barely any major weaknesses at a price most of us can afford.
Read our full IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook review
Key specs
|Processor: 11th gen Intel Core i3-1115G4
|Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
|RAM: 8GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.35kg
|Total storage: 128GB or 256GB SSD
2. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: The best ultra-portable Chromebook
Price when reviewed: £419 | Check price at Amazon The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes close to being the perfect Chromebook convertible. At 2.129kg it’s ultra-light yet has a sturdy construction, and comes with a decent keyboard and a flexible 360-degree hinge. Its 12.4in screen is superb, with a high 349cd/m2 brightness level, accurate colours and a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution. It’s silent, no matter the task you’re doing, and a joy to use on the go – particularly with over nine hours of battery life without a recharge.
Sadly, it’s saddled with a weak specification, starting with an underpowered Intel Celeron N4500 processor, but also including just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It doesn’t feel slow if you’re simply browsing the web, handling your email or working in Google’s office apps. However, open up too many browser tabs or try multi-tasking between more intensive applications, and you will soon feel the lack of speed. Nevertheless, it remains a brilliant Chromebook for basic everyday use; just look elsewhere if you need more.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 review
Key specs
|Processor: Intel Celeron N4500
|Screen resolution: 2,560 x 1,600
|RAM: 4GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.28kg
|Total storage: 64GB eMMC
3. Acer Chromebook Spin 514: The best value Chromebook
Price when reviewed: £599 | Check price at Currys
With the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 you get a well-designed convertible Chromebook with a Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, giving you ample performance for everyday office work, browsing or study, not to mention Android and Linux apps. The mostly aluminium build gives it a light but premium feel and, at just 1.37kg, it won’t weigh you down.
Other pluses include a well-spaced keyboard and a sharp Full HD screen. Brightness levels are pretty good by Chromebook standards, and there’s more colour depth than with many budget rivals. In fact, the only reasons not to invest in the Spin 514 are that faster models, with 12th generation Intel CPUs, have now arrived and that the battery life isn’t quite up there with the leading models. But, if you’re happy to live with a slightly dated spec, this is still one of the best value Chromebooks out there.
Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review
Key specs
|Processor: 11th gen Intel Core i3-1110G4
|Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
|RAM: 8GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.37kg
|Total storage: 128GB SSD
4. Acer Chromebook Spin 513: The best Chromebook for life on the move
Price when reviewed: £340 | Check price at Amazon
ARM-based Chromebooks are nothing new, but the Spin 513 is the first we’ve looked at to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7c chipset. This sees the leading manufacturer of smartphone and tablet CPUs trying to break into the laptop market, and a combination of respectable speeds and a ten-hour battery life make the Chromebook Spin 513 a great choice for life on the go.
This is one of Acer’s 2-in-1 convertible models, so you can fold the screen all the way back and use it as a big tablet, or keep the screen propped up in “tent” mode for playing games or watching movies. It’s slim and weighs less than 1.3kg as well, so it won’t give you an aching back or shoulders if you need to lug it around all day.
While the keys on the keyboard don’t have much travel, it’s a very comfortable Chromebook to use, with a decent Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) screen and richer colours than you would usually find at this price point. Strapped for cash and in need of a thin, light laptop? Stop right here.
Read our full Acer Chromebook 513 review
Key specs
|Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c
|Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
|RAM: 4GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.29kg
|Total storage: 64GB eMMC
5. Acer Chromebook Spin 713: The best convertible Chromebook
Price when reviewed: £700 | Check price at Amazon
Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 is now getting a little long in the tooth, but it’s still one of the best Chromebooks on the market and, in some ways, superior to its successor, the Spin 714. The 2-in-1 design and 3:2 aspect ratio, 13.5in high-resolution screen is a winning combination for browsing, entertainment, and getting homework or office work done. In fact, the squarer 2,256 x 1,504 resolution display seems oddly larger than most 14-inch screens, and it’s brighter with more vibrant colours, too.
Even the basic version with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 still feels speedy, and the Core i5 version has become a lot more affordable over the past year. The spec might seem dated, but there’s very little that the Spin 713 can’t handle. The keyboard remains one of the most usable of any Chromebook, and even the audio is good. True, the nine-hour battery life isn’t stellar, but it will still get you through a working day.
Add advanced connectivity, complete with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6, and it’s hard to pick any holes. Whether you’re at work or at play, it’s right up there with the best high-end Chromebooks and a whole lot more affordable than most.
Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review
Key specs
|Processor: 11th gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 or Core i5-1135G7
|Screen resolution: 2,256 x 1,504
|RAM: 8GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.45kg
|Total storage: 128GB to 256GB SSD
6. HP Chromebook X2 11: The best detachable Chromebook
Price when reviewed: £500 | Check price at HP The Chromebook X2 feels like Chrome OS’ answer to Microsoft’s Surface Go 3. It’s a tablet that ships with a clip-on keyboard cover and a magnetic back cover that doubles as a kickstand, making it easy to use as a laptop or as a stand-alone slate. It’s a little larger and heavier than the Surface Go 3, but that means a bigger 11in screen and keyboard and, while it’s also more expensive, the premium version gives you 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the keyboard cover in the box.
In terms of speed, it’s a step up from the smaller Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chipset to deliver decent everyday performance. This, plus an impressive full HD screen and 11-hour battery life, make it a great choice for working on the move and, in tablet mode, it’s also brilliant for streaming video or playing games. We would like a bit more body to the keyboard and more warmth and weight in the speaker system but, otherwise, the HP Chromebook X2 11 is a fantastically functional 2-in-1 device.
Key specs
|Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c
|Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
|RAM: 4GB or 8GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.03kg
|Total storage: 64GB or 128GB eMMC
7. Acer Chromebook Vero 514: Best Chromebook for work
Price when reviewed: £600 (Intel Core i5) | Check price at John Lewis
Acer sells the Chromebook Vero 514 on its green credentials, but beyond the post-consumer recycled plastics in the chassis and cardboard packaging, it’s also a brilliant business-ready option. We tested the enterprise version with a Core i7-1255U processor and it was the fastest Chromebook we’ve yet reviewed; but even the most affordable Core i3-1215U version will be fast enough for demanding web-based, Linux and Android applications, particularly with 8GB of RAM as standard.
What’s more, you get excellent connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6E support, not to mention a decent keyboard, a usable touchscreen and a superb, smooth recycled plastic touchpad. The display lets the side down slightly, with its limited brightness and subdued colours, but it’s still more than good enough for office work. If you’re looking for a Chromebook to run Google’s office apps or even one to use for study, this is a sensible, practical option with its own distinctive style – and a price you can afford.
Key specs
|Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U to Core i7-1255U
|Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
|RAM: 8GB to 16GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.4kg
|Total storage: 128GB to 256GB SSD
8. Acer Chromebook 516GE: Best Chromebook for gaming and performance
Price when reviewed: £699 | Check price at Currys
While it isn’t the lightest or most portable of Chromebooks, it’s hard to beat the Chromebook 516GE for its performance or spec – at least not without spending north of £1000. Featuring a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, it’s a formidably speedy Chromebook that can cope with anything from the usual web-based apps to full-on Linux applications and Android games. You can even install the beta Chrome OS version of Steam and play a range of PC classics, although more modern games may suffer compatibility issues and a lack of dedicated graphics hardware.
What’s more, the 516GE has a spectacular 16-inch screen, with a 1600p QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh that make games and video look fantastic. Throw in Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and you have a machine that’s almost unbeatable for streaming games from GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass. Factor in the good keyboard and excellent trackpad, and you have a must-have Chromebook, whether you’re interested in games or not.
Key specs
|Processor: 11th gen Intel Core i5-1240P
|Screen resolution: 2560 x 1600
|RAM: 8GB DDR4
|Weight: 1.7kg
|Total storage: 256GB SSD