Best Chromebook 2023: The top Chrome OS laptops from all the biggest brands, including Prime Day deals

Instead, head up the range to the Chromebooks with quad-core Intel Pentium, Core i3 or AMD Ryzen processors. These will run web-based apps smoothly, functioning with a dozen browser tabs open at once without breaking much of a sweat. Meanwhile, the faster Core i5 and Core i7 Chromebooks deliver greater flexibility, running Linux and Android apps at lightning speeds. The latest Chromebooks with 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs are pretty speedy, even by Windows laptops standards, and can handle just about any application you can throw at them.

What about RAM and storage?

When it comes to RAM, 4GB is now the baseline standard and still fine for everyday browsing and running Google apps. However, if your chosen Chromebook has an 8GB option, then it’s worth paying the extra for. The Chrome browser and many websites are steadily becoming more demanding, and you will notice the difference. What’s more, you will have scope to run Linux or Android apps.

With that in mind, you might also want to think about storage. The cheapest Chromebooks still come with 64GB of eMMC storage, which won’t be a problem if you stick to web-based apps but could hold you back if you want to install Android apps or, say, work with photos or video stored locally on your laptop. A 128GB SSD will bring greater flexibility, while 256GB gives you plenty of space for media, apps and games.

Does size matter?

It’s important to think about size and weight. Chromebooks work brilliantly as a secondary device that you can use when darting in and out of the office, or as a basic computer for browsing, homework and learning. You don’t need to spend much to pick up a cracking thin and light model, and the build quality is pretty good these days, too, with manufacturers moving away from cheap, plasticky efforts to more luxurious aluminium designs as you move up the price range. However, you can also get larger Chromebooks to cover working from home or everyday office use, in which case you’re wiser taking on some extra weight to get a bigger screen and keyboard.

If you’re taking the slim and light route, 2-in-1 convertibles are also worth a look. Chrome OS is steadily improving as an OS for touchscreen use, with more flexible on-screen keyboards and some interface improvements, and it’s particularly good if you get a model with a stylus or a pen. It’s also great to have a laptop you can use as a tablet for entertainment, or that you can pop on a table in Tent mode for streaming Netflix or playing a Stadia game.

Screen time

Finally, a decent display is crucial. If there’s a Full HD IPS screen option then it’s always worth paying extra for, and we’re even seeing some models with high-quality QHD or 4K/UHD displays. Kick into some serious multi-tasking, and you will be glad you invested in the extra resolution – or in a larger screen.