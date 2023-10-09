Prime Day 2023: These are today’s SIX best Chromebook deals

Amazon is back with another sales event for 2023 and it's crammed with tasty Chromebook deals

Deals periods are a great time to pick up pricey products at more palatable prices, and Chromebooks are no different, with plenty featured in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, some of which have fallen to their lowest prices on record.

Running for two days, over Tuesday 10 October and Wednesday 11 October, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is Amazon’s third big sales event of 2023, following the Amazon Spring Sale in March and Prime Day in July.

With models on sale from Asus, Lenovo, HP and more, this Prime Day is so far proving better than usual for Chromebook discounts, so we’ve rounded up our favourites for you in the article below.

In the meantime, there are discounts aplenty across a wide range of other categories, so if you’re in the market for anything else, you can swing by our main Prime Day hub to see the biggest bargains we’ve found.

And don’t forget that in order to benefit from these deals, you’ll need to be a signed up Prime member. If you’re not already, you can try it out for a free here.

This already affordable Chromebook has now dropped down to its lowest price on record – £10 cheaper than it was even on Black Friday. For your money, you’re getting a surprisingly robust build, a 15.6in HD display and an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage are on the low side, but for this price, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is still a bargain.

View deal at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook has never been this cheap. Coming down over £100 from the average price, this deal gets you the higher-end model, with a solid 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The processor is a MediaTek MT8183 chipset, with an integrated ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to handle light gaming.

View deal at Amazon

For a large-screen gaming Chromebook, there are few choices better than the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5, and right now it’s down to its best price ever. The 15.6in FHD display has a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate and the Intel Core i5 processor is backed by a generous 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View deal at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is also down to its best price on record, dropping to just £180. For that, you get the model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The 10.95in display also detaches from the keyboard, allowing you to use it as a tablet when that’s more convenient.

View deal at Amazon

This 11in Chromebook runs off a MediaTek 8183 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Considering how cheap it is, you’re getting a decent amount of ports with this model; the oft-neglected 3.5mm headphone jack is present and correct, alongside a USB-C and USB-A ports and a microSD card slot.

View deal at Amazon

It’s not quite down to the cheapest it’s ever been, but this is still nearly £100 cheaper than the average price. The display is a 15.6in FHD IPS number and processing is handled by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset, backed by 128GB of eMMC storage and 8GB of RAM. The frame is also relatively thin and light, weighing just 1.9KG, so this one is suitably portable.

View deal at Amazon

If you spot any other Chromebook you fancy while you’re scouring the deals today, do make sure you check the AUE date (auto update expiration date) before you buy, to check how long it will receive feature and security updates for.