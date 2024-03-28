How many calories does cleaning burn?

It depends on the type of cleaning and how long you spend doing it. Cleaning activities undertaken while standing relatively still (like washing up or dusting) burn fewer calories, while more strenuous tasks that require plenty of movement and/or heavy lifting can quickly rack up an impressive calorie tally. For example, we found that ten minutes of mopping burned a whopping 40 calories – while ten minutes of walking was only slightly more at 48 calories.

We recorded a series of cleaning activities around the house using an Apple watch, and calculated how many calories we burned as a result.

(Note: our researcher is female, 5ft 3in and 53kg, and used an Apple watch on the mixed cardio activity setting.)

Mopping: 61 calories in ten minutes

A “full body effort” is required to properly mop your floors, so it makes sense that this cleaning activity burns the most calories – and it can actually be a pretty fun task if you’ve got the right tools.

The best mops are designed for hassle-free cleaning, and while you don’t have to mop your home every day, it’s a good idea to mop high traffic areas like the kitchen or hallway once a week. An hourly mopping session every week results in 366 burned calories: that’s 1,464 per month.

Vacuuming: 58 calories in ten minutes

With so many lightweight, quiet and powerful vacuum cleaners on the market, using one is now an enjoyable cleaning task – and a good thing too, as it’s recommended to vacuum carpeted areas at least once or twice a week to clear up dust and allergens.

A quick ten minute blitz of the carpets can burn 58 calories, but if you spend an hour with the hoover you’ll burn 348 calories per session or 1,392 calories in a month.