The award-winning Bissell PowerClean carpet cleaner is far cheaper in the Amazon spring sale

The Bissell PowerClean carpet cleaner picked up an Expert Reviews Recommended award and is a lot less in Amazon’s sale, but be quick!
Red wine and coffee, the deadly duo of stains. Well, not anymore as the four-star Bissell PowerClean drops to just £99 in the Amazon spring sale. That’s a brilliant saving of £41 off its average listing of £141.
So if you’ve been umming and ahhing over a new carpet cleaner, now’s the time to act, as this fantastic offer ends at 11.59pm tonight (25 March).
Did the Bissell PowerClean get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Bissell PowerClean review, we gave the practical carpet cleaner four stars out of five.
- We also bestowed upon it our Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Bissell PowerClean?
- Straightforward and easy to use.
- Effective cleaner – our reviewer said the carpet was left looking “brighter and cleaner than before”.
- Competent stain remover, with our tests showing the carpet cleaner “lifted out the dried-on mud and blackcurrant squash effectively”.
- Excellent value for money (and now even cheaper).
Are there any disadvantages to this Bissell PowerClean deal?
- Our only real caveat is that it comes with minimal features. That being said, our reviewer described it as a “no-fuss carpet upright cleaner that does the job”.
How has the Bissell PowerClean’s price changed over time?
- The Bissell PowerClean has dropped as low as £94 in the past, but its current discounted price of £97 isn’t far off.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £160.
