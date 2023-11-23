The Vax SpotWash is RIDICULOUSLY cheap this Black Friday
Clean up this Black Friday with a great deal on the Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner
For Black Friday bargain hunters, the Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner is a deal not to be missed. Marked down to just £89 from its usual price of £112.96, this machine is a steal for those tackling tough stains throughout their home.
The Vax SpotWash is designed as a dedicated spot cleaning machine, perfect for those whose regular spray-bottle cleaners fall short against stubborn stains. It’s particularly effective for cleaning carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even hard floors. The slimline design, with a 1.5-litre clean water capacity and a 1-litre dirty water capacity, makes it a convenient tool for any cleaning arsenal.
It comes equipped with multiple attachments, enabling it to lift stains effectively from various surfaces. Whether it’s deep-cleaning carpets, refreshing upholstery, or tackling spills on car seats, the Vax SpotWash is up to the task. The machine’s practicality is enhanced by its long power cord and 1.5m hose, facilitating access to difficult-to-reach areas in your home.
Weighing just 3.89kg, the Vax SpotWash is easy to handle, making it an ideal choice for quick and effective cleaning. It’s not just its lightweight design that’s appealing; the SpotWash also comes with a two-year warranty and a bottle of dedicated cleaning solution, providing peace of mind and added value.
The Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner, at its current Black Friday price, represents an excellent investment for those in need of a robust, versatile cleaning solution. Its combination of practical design, multiple attachments, and affordability make it a top choice for tackling a variety of stains and spills around the house. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your cleaning routine with a high-quality machine at an unbeatable price.