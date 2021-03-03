Stay dry with the best waterproof trousers and overtrousers for men and women

Whether you’re walking around the local park (again), hiking, cycling, or all of the above, the best pair of waterproof trousers will make all the difference. There’s nothing worse than damp jeans at the start of a long walk, or getting to a meeting sopping wet, so an extra waterproof layer is an essential part of your wet weather wardrobe.

The best waterproof trousers will be comfortable, durable and lightweight. At the very least they should provide protection from an unexpected downpour but depending on your needs you’ll also find designs that will keep you dry even when it buckets down all day. They also need to be able to dry quickly and pack down small, especially if they’re overtrousers.

We’ve chosen the very best waterproof trousers available, including all-season mountaineering trousers that laugh in the face of bad weather without making you overheat; inexpensive waterproof overtrousers for first-time dog walkers and ramblers; and even jeans that’ll look good and keep you dry from the pavement to the pub.

How to choose the best waterproof trousers for you

How do I get the right fit?

Think about why and where you’ll be wearing your waterproof trousers. If they’re designed purely as overtrousers you need to make sure they are roomy enough to fit over your trousers or jeans without restricting your movement . Good designs come with long zips to make it easy to get them on without taking off your boots. Tapered and slim leg designs are more practical for cycling.

Most waterproof trousers tend to come up a little large to accommodate layering but look for adjustable waists, straps and integrated belts that help you find a comfortable all-day fit. Basic trousers often have drawstrings.

If you’re looking for all-purpose outdoor trousers as opposed to overtrousers, make sure they have plenty of stretch around key areas, especially the knees and seat (bum). Basic trouser shapes can be rather utilitarian, so ladies’ specific cuts take into account higher waist and hips. We can’t promise high fashion, but they will be more comfortable than overtrousers and keep you dry.

What key features should I look out for?

For basic overtrousers, the key to reliable performance is having taped seams to ensure better waterproofing. The ability to unzip the leg is also a must for pulling them over walking boots, but remember, the zips need to be waterproof or very well protected to avoid leaks in prolonged heavy rain.

Like waterproof jackets and hiking boots, all waterproof trousers have a durable waterproof coating (DWR) applied to the outside of the fabric. This coating prevents water soaking into the fabrics – you’ll see the rain simply beading and rolling away. This is the bare minimum level of protection your trousers need, because over time, and in particular after washes in a washing machine, this DWR coating wears out. You can refresh this layer, however, with a specialised cleaning product such as Nikwax’s Tech Wash.

How waterproof should they be?

To ensure your waterproof trousers remain impervious to rain for years to come, you’ll need to invest in a pair with a waterproof layer sandwiched between the inner fabric and outer DWR layer. The most recognisable name is Gore-Tex, but there are many great alternatives including Polartec NeoShell, Nikwax Analogy and Columbia OutDry Extreme.

Check the label or description to see the level of waterproofing of a pair of trousers. This is often described as the hydrostatic head and is labelled in millimetres. As a guide, ignore anything up to 1,500mm as it is only water-resistant; 1,500mm-5,000mm is waterproof and good for typical downpours while 10,000mm and above is highly waterproof and found on the best hiking and mountaineering jackets.

Won’t they feel hot and sweaty?

It’s also worth factoring in breathability to prevent feeling like you’re wearing a bin liner. Cheap waterproof trousers can’t breathe, so you will get sweaty after a few miles, especially in the summer months. If you’re walking any distance or hiking up hills, Gore-Tex or the equivalent, will help you stay cooler. One quick way to quickly dump hot air and regulate your temperature is to find a pair with zip vents.

Are there any other features I need to know about?

Pockets are handy to have on any pair of trousers, but many waterproof designs lack them as they create weak points and they’re hard to guarantee the contents won’t get wet. More expensive mountaineering designs have sealed pockets, even warm pocket liners, but on cheaper designs you may be disappointed. Look for conveniently positioned slash pockets that give quick access to the pockets in your regular trousers.

Packability is another important feature of a good pair of waterproof trousers, so we recommend looking for designs that come with a small stuff sack. Many can stuff down to a size not much bigger than a tennis ball, which is great for storing them at the bottom of your bag.

How much should I spend?

If all you need is a pair of plastic trousers to keep your legs dry when walking the dog or going out for a stroll, you can find great options for under £20. But remember, at the budget end of the market the fit won’t be as stylish – think crinkly bin bag – and the level or waterproofing and breathability will be significantly lower.

With £50-£100, you’ll be treated to good quality materials including performance fabrics like Gore-Tex. Fit should also be true to size. You’ll also start to find adjustable belts and waistbands and some stretch fabrics that make hiking longer distances more comfortable.

Spend over £100 and you’ll be buying a pair of overtrousers that will survive a deluge, dry quickly and pack down small. Walking trousers are also available with good waterproofing, meaning you’re protected whatever the weather, without the need to stop and layer up when the heavens open. You also won’t rustle on your walk, which can be vital if you’re out wildlife spotting.

The best waterproof trousers to buy in 2022

1. Berghaus Men's Gore-Tex Paclite Shell Overtrousers: The best waterproof trousers for all-weather hiking

Price: £120



These brilliantly versatile overtrousers offer light, breathable and packable performance no matter how damp the conditions get. The secret is the use of Gore-Tex Paclite, a 100% waterproof membrane that is bonded directly to the hard wearing rip-stop outer nylon shell. Having two rather than three layers might make them a little less durable for mountaineering or climbing, but it means they are very light and pack down to a tiny ball.

Unlike many overtrousers, they have a slim-cut profile so don’t feel baggy. There are thigh-high zips on each leg to allow even the largest walking boots swift passage through. In wet stomps through Epping Forest, the Berghaus Men's GORE-TEX Paclite Shell overtrousers never failed.

They come with a small mesh bag, meaning they can live in the bottom of a rucksack ready for when you need them.

Key features -Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Paclite; Main material: Nylon; Weight: 228g



2. Finisterre Axis Jean: The best waterproof jeans for casual walks (to the pub)

Price: £110



Cornish outdoor surf brand Finisterre has the ideal compromise for anyone who loves a nice walk, but hates looking like they’re heading to Everest base camp. Made from organic denim (98% cotton, 2% PU), these slim fit jeans have a nice amount of stretch and an eco-friendly fluorocarbon-free DWR water repellent coating that means water just runs off them.

They’re not fully waterproof, but after getting caught in the rain on the way to the office, I was delighted not to have to dry my jeans on the radiator. I washed the review sample three times to check the durability and they still performed well. Finisterre estimates they’ll be fine for 10 washes and you can reproof them using Nikwax Cotton Proof.

Key features - Waterproofing: eco-friendly fluorocarbon-free DWR; Main material: organic cotton; Weight: 800g



3. Chrome Industries Storm Rain Pant: The best waterproof trousers for cycle commuting

Price: £126



Cycling in the rain isn’t fun, especially if you’re going to work, but these superb overtrousers will make the commute more bearable. The three-ply, 100% waterproof fabric has enough stretch to give you a full range of movements on and off the bike. The seams are fully taped, and the seat is reinforced to improve durability.

Tested on the sodden streets of East London, they kept me dry and warm during a three-hour cycle, and thanks to the water-resistant pockets I was able to keep my phone close at hand for directions. The Storm Rain Pant has a relaxed fit and feel with tapered legs that won’t billow. This style, and the fact they’re matte black – aside from some subtle reflective strips - means they can just about pass for a pair of chinos if you’re running late.

Those with big feet might struggle to get them on without removing shoes, but the added comfort means it’s a compromise you may be happy to make.

Key features - Waterproofing: 3-layer 10,000mm; Main material: Polyamide; Weight: 370g



4. Best waterproof trousers under £30: Pakka Waterproof Overtrousers

Price: £26



These waterproof overtrousers aren’t designed to withstand a heavy downpour. However, in “light to moderate rain”, they’ll do the job at a reasonable price, thanks to IsoDry fabric, which has been tested to be waterproof against 1,500mm of rain within a 24 hour period.

Velcro openings on the ankles help you get them on easily, and they come in a choice of three colours. These lightweight overtrousers also come with their own handy ‘stuff’ bag, so they can be tidily packed away when the sun finally comes out.

Key features - Waterproofing: 1,500mm IsoDry; Main material: Nylon; Weight: Unspecified



5. Fjallraven Kaipak Curved: The best waterproof hiking trousers for women

Price: £121



A welcome change for those used to unflattering womens’ walking trousers, the Fjallraven Kaipak blend high performance, durability and freedom of movement, with a contoured fit for hips and waists.

Available in five colourways, with the smaller cut out patches being stretchy for improved movement, something that will be especially appreciated when climbing over stiles and messing about in the forest. These patches are also more breathable than the main fabric, helping to regulate temperature.

The main fabric is G-1000 Eco, a traditional hardwearing eco-friendly organic cotton and recycled polyester blend (made from old plastic bottles) that has been waxed for enhanced weather protection. They’ll not be troubled with a heavy shower and stay warm even in strong winds, but they will saturate eventually (which is where a pair of overtrousers come in).

They’re expensive, but take care of these and they will last for years – you can also re-wax if the waterproofing starts to fade. This does make them a bit heavier than the Gore-Tex equivalent, but they’re so comfy you won’t notice

Key features - Waterproofing: G-1000; Main material: organic cotton, recycled polyester; Weight: 400g

6. Paramo Velez Adventure Trousers: The best waterproof trousers for adventures

Price: £155



Thanks to their Nikwax Analogy waterproofing, these trousers from Paramo manage to keep you dry and cool without that crinkly feeling you get with a membrane fabric. Indeed, because the twin fabric layer isn’t bonded together, it is super soft and feels very different to a traditional pair of walking trousers.

During testing, I found them comfortable and they offer a nice slim fit with no billowing. While they don’t look like they will repel a shower, on several sodden dog walks they kept me dry and protected from the wind. They also dried faster than any others on test.

They come with venting zips to help cool you off, and the Nikwax Analogy waterproofing system does a brilliant job pushing any internal heat out through the fabric membrane, so condensation doesn’t build up inside. The trousers have reinforced materials on the knee and backside, and Velcro cuffs at the ankles, and there are two generous hand-warming zipped pockets.

Key features - Waterproofing: Nikwax Analogy; Main material: Nylon; Weight: 392g



7. Best waterproof trousers for cycling: Proviz REFLECT360

Price: £55



As well as keeping dry, visibility is crucial when it comes to cycling in a downpour. From bold strips on both the upper and lower legs, to reflective logos and piping, these waterproof cycling overtrousers from Proviz have plenty of reflective detailing to ensure that you’ll be seen on the roads.

Not only that but the REFLECT360 overtrousers are also 100% waterproof and breathable, with a 30cm lower leg zipper for ease of dressing and ankle straps to avoid any snagging on your bike.

Key features - Waterproofing: 5,000mm WX Plus; Main material: Unspecified (WX Plus fabric); Weight: 300g

